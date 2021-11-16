Urban Outfitters Put Hundreds of Home Decor Items on Sale, Just in Time to Make Your Place Cozy for the Holidays
Though convention might tell us to spruce and upgrade our space in the spring (alongside a feverish amount of post-winter cleaning), there is a case to be made for elevating your home right now, mid-fall and pre-holidays. After all, if you're going to be receiving guests and hosting from late November to early January, why not make your kitchen, bedroom, and living room as cozy and inviting as they can be? Luckily, Urban Outfitters agrees: The brand is having a Friendsgiving sale right now, with deals up to 25 percent off on home items like furniture, bedding, decor, dinnerware, and more.
From now until November 19, hosts with the most can save on some extremely adorable and aesthetically pleasing home items, including whimsical home decor like this Grecian-inspired vase and this minimal candelabra; together or separately, those two pieces would look great on any holiday dinner party table. If you're looking to curb drafts and keep your houseguests feet warm and cozy, there are also rugs on sale, including this oversized checkerboard cotton rug that's easy to clean and creates a bit of visual interest in any space.
If you're hankering for a bigger change, Urban Outfitters also has a great selection of furniture on sale. This simple, attractive bar cart can house all of your holiday libations, and the corresponding dining table gives you the most excellent place to set your drink down once you've poured it. Also on sale is this charming two-level coffee table, which offers both storage and a great place for your guests to gather around.
Of course, the holidays are all about being as cozy as humanly possible, so whether it's for a guest bedroom or your own, don't forget to browse the bedding that Urban Outfitters put on sale. This velvet duvet cover is particularly luxurious, and this waffle comforter is about as comfy as it gets.
No matter what you're looking for to spruce up your space before guests arrive, Urban Outfitters likely has a great deal for you. Browse our favorite picks below, or head to the Friendsgiving sale page to shop for yourself.
Best Furniture Deals
- Selene Bar Cart, $169 (orig. $199)
- Selene Glass Dining Table, $359 (orig. $399)
- Stratford Dining Table, $599 (orig. $699)
- Modern Boho Media Stand, $349 (orig. $399)
- Otis Coffee Table, $219 (orig. $249)
Best Bedding Deals
- Tufted Geo Duvet Cover, from $89 (orig. from $109)
- Skye Velvet Duvet Cover, from $89 (orig. from $119)
- Emi Waffle Comforter, $124 (orig. $169)
- Tufted Dot Cover, from $69 (orig. from $89)
- Derby Textured Jersey Duvet Cover, from $109 (orig. from $139)
Best Decor Deals
- Valentina Vase, $44 (orig. $59)
- Overscale Checkerboard Printed Rug, from $19 (orig. From $29)
- Serenity Table Lamp, $69 (orig. $89)
- Lex Pott Twist Duo Standing Tapered Candle, $30 (orig. $40)
- Frida Candelabra, $36 (orig. $49)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Plaza 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $52 (orig. $69)
- Desert Life Dutch Oven, $45 (orig. $54)
- Rowan Dinner Plate, from $12 (orig. from $16)
- Rowan 3-Piece Dining Set, $26 (orig. $34)
- Sienna Coffee Server, $30 (orig. $39)