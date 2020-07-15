This $20 Amazon Kit Transforms Empty Wine Bottles Into a Windowsill Garden

You don’t need a green thumb to start a garden these days, but you will need a few spare wine bottles.

This windowsill gardening kit on Amazon comes with everything you need to grow fresh herbs like basil, dill, and parsley in your leftover wine bottles. The $20 Urban Leaf bundle, which is Prime-eligible, provides instructions, inserts, labels, and seed packets, making it a simple way to start harvesting delicious herbs from your windowsill.

The low-maintenance kit, which the brand describes as “the world’s smallest garden,” is self-watering and takes just a few minutes to set up. Simply fill three glass bottles (preferably green or brown) with water, insert the soil sticks, throw a few seeds inside, and then cover each bottle with the included germination dome. Place them by a sunny window, and you’ll begin to see small sprouts in just two to 10 days.

The brand recommends users opt for light-blocking green or brown bottles, which will help keep the water fresh and healthy for the plant. And since each bundle comes with a slew of extra seeds, you can reuse the soil inserts to grow more herbs at a later date or begin an even larger garden in another planter.

Once the plants are sprouted and ready to be cut, you can use your homegrown basil, dill, and parsley to add flavor to dishes, make recipes like pesto or salsa verde, or to whip up some homemade cocktails.

The Urban Leaf garden starters are just a few of the easy self-watering gardening options available on Amazon. The retailer has tons of other products for sale, like mason jar herb gardens and even LED growing systems, with prices starting at just $12.

And while they cost a few bucks more, you can also snag Urban Leaf’s garden kits at Uncommon Goods — including a flower bundle, which contains seeds for growing Cosmos, Marigold, and Zinnia. Bottles aren’t included with either of the gardening sets, but we’re sure that won’t be a problem for wine and beer fans.