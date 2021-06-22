The 15 Best Prime Day Upright and Cordless Vacuum Deals, Including Major Savings on Bissell, Hoover, and Shark
There's no better time to shop for big-ticket items in the home, kitchen, and cleaning space than right now. Why? The biggest shopping event of the summer - Amazon Prime Day - is officially here, and you definitely don't want to miss it.
With an Amazon Prime membership, you'll get the VIP ticket to all the great home and cleaning sales happening throughout the two-day shopping extravaganza. So if you're in the market for a new vacuum that can pick up dirt, dust, and pet hair, you're in luck. We combed through Amazon and compiled a list of the absolute best upright and cordless vacuum deals available right now.
You'll find popular brands from Shark to Bissell with prices slashed in half, delivering some of the wildest deals imaginable with nearly $180 in savings. Yes, you read that right. Additionally, there are tons of vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 and under. We're talking about lightweight options from Eureka, pet vacuums from Dirt Devil, and bagless upright picks from Hoover.
Shoppers can also save up to $54 on corded stick vacuums from Bissell, which are ideal for smaller homes, as well as upright corded vacuums from Shark with over 10,000 five-star ratings.
The cordless vacuum is one of the most popular items in the cleaning space because it makes it easy to clean the whole house without plugging in. That added convenience usually comes at an additional cost, but you can save big during Amazon Prime Day.
Upright cordless vacuums and cord-free stick vacuums with all the bells and whistles from Shark are up to $30 off. You can also save up to $179 on Samsung and LG stick cordless vacuums, too.
Whether you're looking for a cordless vacuum, a sturdy upright, or a pet-friendly device, this list has it all. Browse through to find the best upright and cordless vacuum deals going on for Prime Day 2021.
- Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum, $57.35 (orig. $79.99)
- Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Cordless Vacuum, $78.73 (orig. $99.99)
- Bissell CleanView Bagless Vacuum, $79.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Toppin 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Cordless Vacuum, $129.93 (orig. $149.99)
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Stick Vacuum, $125.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Hoover OnePwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum, $126 (orig. $199.99)
- Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Cordless Vacuum, $299 (orig. $399)
- LG CordZero A9 Charge Cordless Stick Vacuum, $371.84 (orig. $549.99)
