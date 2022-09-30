A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million.

Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.

According to the real estate agency, the late Vanderbilt was "drawn to the greenhouse on the first floor that became her painting studio." The space (below) features large skylights and checkerboard floors.

Now, the room serves as an art gallery and entertainment space for the home's current resident, photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi, the listing notes.

The 19-foot-wide, ivy-covered home has five levels and includes six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a greenhouse covering the garden, a solarium and a newly renovated kitchen. It also features four wood-burning fireplaces and an elevator.

In the entry of the home, a curved staircase leads to the second floor "where you are immediately transported to a bygone era" according to the listing. The space features 11-foot ceilings, wood paneling and a south-facing formal dining room.

The third floor holds the main bedroom, which is facing towards the garden. On the fourth and fifth floors there are four additional bedrooms. While the roof is currently unfinished, the listing states it can be turned into a roof garden and is accessible by stairs.

In August of last year, Cooper, 55, put his mother's Midtown East apartment on the market and just a month later found a buyer. She had lived in the home for nearly 25 years before her death in 2019.

Vanderbilt gave New York Magazine a tour of her apartment in 2018, revealing the inspirations behind her home's aesthetic.

"What is beautiful to me may not be beautiful to someone else, or what someone else does may not be what I like," she said at the time. "But I always know one thing leads to another and I know the direction I'm going."

Vanderbilt, who was an heiress to one of the wealthiest families in America, a socialite, artist and fashion designer died at age 95.

Vanderbilt had cancer, her son confirmed, explaining in a CNN obituary at the time of her death, "Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital. That's where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread. When the doctor told her she had cancer, she was silent for a while, and then she said, 'Well, it's like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that's where everything is.' "

CNN reported that she died in her Manhattan home with friends and family at her side.

"Love is what she believed in more than anything," Cooper said. He continued, "Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived: on her own terms."