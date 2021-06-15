Amazon Reviewers Say This Outdoor Rug Lasts for Years - and It's Currently $350 Off
It's that time of year where you start spending just as much time in your outdoor living spaces as you do your indoor ones. Whether you're dining al fresco or simply soaking up a few rays, a couple of special details is all it takes to make your porch or patio as stylish as your living room. If you already have furniture and outdoor accessories but still feel there's something missing to pull it all together, you might just need an aesthetically pleasing, heavy-duty rug.
Rugs typically bring to mind an interior-type thing (soft fabrics just don't blend with the elements, right?), but the Unique Loom Transitional Outdoor Rug from Amazon is constructed from a durable material that's meant to be left outside. Even more exciting, the beige 9-by-12-foot version is currently $354 off.
"The solid color means it is not going to distract the eye with geometrics or other designs, yet the cheery, neutral hue adds immeasurably to the ambiance," wrote one reviewer. "It is comfy to walk on, it rolled out flat immediately, and it makes the space feel inviting."
That's not the only size and color on sale: Shoppers can choose from eight different shades, including blue, black and gray, teal and navy, brown, and even a modern farmhouse-worthy red, at a variety of discounts. Amazon also offers the rug in several other dimensions, starting with the smallest 5-by-8-foot rug to its largest 10-by-14-foot size. Prices will vary depending on the size you choose; for example, you can grab a light blue 8-by-11-foot rug for $39 off and a rustic 4-by-6-foot red rug for 64% off.
Buy It! Unique Loom Outdoor Rug, $143.99 (orig. $498); amazon.com
An outdoor rug undeniably adds flair, and Unique Loom's outdoor rug provides some much-needed utility, too. According to shoppers, the woven material saves feet from scalding-hot floorboards and splinter-laden wooden planks, and it gives their original flooring a blanket of protection from pets, outdoor furniture, and accidental drops.
One reviewer mentioned this rug "held up to the harsh weather for two winters and two summers," and was so pleased they purchased a second. Dozens of other shoppers commended it for its weatherproof powers, too, mentioning that heavy rain, snow, and constant sun exposure aren't enough to wreak havoc on it.
Aside from the natural elements, reviewers added that this rug could also handle chew-happy pets, pool water, and major foot traffic. And not only is it stain-resistant (bring out the red wine), but a quick sweep and spray with the hose is really all it takes to get it back to its former glory, according to owners.While the beige 9-by-12-foot rug usually costs $498 - and is very much worth that price, some reviewers say - this discount makes the rug subject to selling out. It's an unmissable investment for that outdoor living room you'll be kicking back in all summer long.
