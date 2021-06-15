Amazon Reviewers Say This Outdoor Rug Lasts for Years - and It's Currently $350 Off

Aside from the natural elements, reviewers added that this rug could also handle chew-happy pets, pool water, and major foot traffic. And not only is it stain-resistant (bring out the red wine), but a quick sweep and spray with the hose is really all it takes to get it back to its former glory, according to owners.While the beige 9-by-12-foot rug usually costs $498 - and is very much worth that price, some reviewers say - this discount makes the rug subject to selling out. It's an unmissable investment for that outdoor living room you'll be kicking back in all summer long.