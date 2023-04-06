This $400 Cordless Vacuum That 'Blows the Dyson Away' Is Just $80 at Amazon Right Now

Vacuuming may be a never-ending chore, but it can be made all the more easy by investing in actually good equipment.

Instead of wearing yourself out with a heavy upright device, grab the Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon, which brings the sale price down to only $80! To unlock the super discounted price, don't forget to click on the on-site coupon before checking out.

Whether your house gets a lot of foot traffic or you just prefer a spotless home, this stick vacuum is up to the task. It's only 2.2 pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room, and with 12,000 pascals of suction power, picking up dust, debris, and hair from various surfaces is a breeze. Designed with swivel steering, the stick vacuum will effortlessly glide around objects like bulky furniture without missing a step, allowing you to clean in "hard-to-reach places," according to users.

The cordless vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens while you clean, capturing all the particles that make you cough and sneeze indoors. It can also be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of areas like the stairs and underneath the bed; plus, you can snap on the included dust brush or crevice tool, allowing you to reach in between couch cushions and dust off upholstery. And once it's fully charged, you'll have 40 minutes to cover plenty of ground.

Amazon

Buy It! Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.98 with coupon (orig. $399.95); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a five-star rating, with some raving that it has "superb" suction power. One happy customer stated that it was the "best purchase" they ever made. They also added: "This is one awesome small vacuum" and finished off by saying, "I use this vacuum every day in my over 1,100-square-foot home. It never lets me down."

Another shopper was skeptical that the device wouldn't perform as well as their expensive vacuum cleaner. They shared: "I have a Dyson that I thought I loved. This blows the Dyson away!" A final shopper, who was considering purchasing another vacuum for their upstairs area, wrote, "I wish I would have bought it sooner. It has good suction on all speeds." They also declared: "If you haven't switched to cordless, do it."

Head to Amazon now and snap up the Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 80 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.