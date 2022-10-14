Lifestyle Home Hurry! This $400 Cordless Vacuum Is Marked Down to Just $89 at Amazon — but Not for Much Longer “I was able to clean my house with ease!” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you forgot to shop Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, worry not: There are still plenty of deals going on through the weekend. In fact, right now you can score a 6-in-1 cordless vacuum for under $100 thanks to a massive discount and an on-site coupon, which brings the price down to just $90. The Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed with two power modes, which can pick up pet hair, crumbs, dust, and debris from a slew of surfaces. It's plenty easy to operate — just press the button — and get to work pushing the maneuverable brush head into corners and around obstacles like bulky furniture. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be charged, and you can tell the battery status thanks to a set of indicator lights. Since the vacuum weighs in at just 2.2 pounds, it's simple to hold and use. Plus it can be converted into a handheld device, complete with a set of accessories. Attach the extendable tube to reach curtains and high surfaces, or add on the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or other upholstered items. The device is also outfitted with a four-stage HEPA filtration system, which collects up to 99.99 percent of microscopic particles as teeny as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors. Amazon Buy It! Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $399.98); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Amazon shoppers have taken to the cordless vacuum cleaner, with a few noting that it's "easy to use" and has "superb" suction power. Plus, a user said, "I was able to clean my house with ease!" Another five-star reviewer shared: "I live in a condo on the beach, and this lightweight cordless vac with several attachments is perfect." They finished off by adding, "It really sucks up the dirt, and I can clean my whole condo three times before I have to recharge." Head to Amazon to get the Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 77 percent off. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now Christmas Tree Storage Bags Are a Holiday Essential, and This Shopper-Loved Version Is on Sale at Amazon Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.