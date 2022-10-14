If you forgot to shop Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, worry not: There are still plenty of deals going on through the weekend. In fact, right now you can score a 6-in-1 cordless vacuum for under $100 thanks to a massive discount and an on-site coupon, which brings the price down to just $90.

The Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed with two power modes, which can pick up pet hair, crumbs, dust, and debris from a slew of surfaces. It's plenty easy to operate — just press the button — and get to work pushing the maneuverable brush head into corners and around obstacles like bulky furniture. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be charged, and you can tell the battery status thanks to a set of indicator lights.

Since the vacuum weighs in at just 2.2 pounds, it's simple to hold and use. Plus it can be converted into a handheld device, complete with a set of accessories. Attach the extendable tube to reach curtains and high surfaces, or add on the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions or other upholstered items. The device is also outfitted with a four-stage HEPA filtration system, which collects up to 99.99 percent of microscopic particles as teeny as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors.

Amazon shoppers have taken to the cordless vacuum cleaner, with a few noting that it's "easy to use" and has "superb" suction power. Plus, a user said, "I was able to clean my house with ease!"

Another five-star reviewer shared: "I live in a condo on the beach, and this lightweight cordless vac with several attachments is perfect." They finished off by adding, "It really sucks up the dirt, and I can clean my whole condo three times before I have to recharge."

Head to Amazon to get the Umlo N3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 77 percent off.

