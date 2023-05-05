An $850 Cordless Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Absolutely Amazed' Is on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon

With summer around the corner, the season of outdoor BBQs, beach vacations, and sunset walks is almost here. And while all of that extra time outdoors is good for the soul, it can also result in extra dirt and grass being tracked into your home, especially for pet owners.

A quality vacuum can help tackle unwanted messes, keeping your floors pristine, and Amazon just majorly slashed the price of an option that shoppers are loving thanks to its powerful suction and lightweight design. The Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner normally retails for $850, but it's on sale for just $150 right now.

Featuring a 400-watt brushless motor, the vacuum is packed with power to suck up any pesky dirt. It's equipped with intelligent software that adjusts the suction power based on the type of floor you use it on. Whether the device is being used to clean hardwood, carpet, or tile, the vacuum cleaner will switch between three modes to produce optimal cleaning results, including a strong mode for bigger debris, a standard mode for basic crumbs, and an eco mode for pet hair. It has a five-stage fully-sealed filtration system that can capture 99.99 percent of ultra-fine dust and particles, expelling cleaner air into your home, too.

Amazon

Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.97 with coupon (orig. $849)

If you do suck up some pet hair, the vacuum is specially designed to remain untangled thanks to its V-shaped floor brush and one soft roller. And in the case of a tangle, the one-press popup button allows you to easily clear it out.

The vacuum is highly functional, too: It comes with a two-in-one brush, long crevice, and extensible metal tube, and it's lightweight at just 8 pounds. The device has a comfy handle and flexible brush head design that allows you to get into hard-to-reach places. It also has LED lights that help spot dirt in darker areas, such as underneath a couch or bed. The LED lights also allow you to keep track of battery life, letting you know down to the minute when it's time for the device to be charged.

And speaking of battery life, the vacuum cleaner has a long-lasting one, as it's able to clean for up to 55 minutes on a single full charge. It comes with a charging dock that also serves as a wall mount to hold the vacuum cleaner upright. When the vacuum fills up with debris, you can empty it using a handy one-touch button.

Shoppers are loving the powerful suction and no-fuss design of the Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. "This vacuum is lightweight," one five-star reviewer said. "We have two dogs and it picks up [their hair] very well."

An additional shopper said that they're "absolutely amazed" at the results. "The suction has enabled the lifting of nasty old cat hair spread throughout the house." And a final reviewer shared, "The design, ease of use, charging, and the powerful suction won me over."

At $150, the UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a true steal. Snag it before this impressive deal ends.

