Deal Alert! Amazon Shoppers Are Grabbing This $700 Stick Vacuum While It's on Sale for Just $170

“Best cordless vacuum ever”
By Amy Schulman May 03, 2022 05:00 AM
Editor's Note: This vacuum cleaner is out of stock, but keep scrolling to check out other similar options that are still available at Amazon.

If you're still operating with a corded vacuum cleaner, it's about time you upgraded to a cordless option. After all, you'll be able to travel around the house without being bogged down by a finicky cord, giving you the luxury to clean every corner with ease. 

Start by snagging the Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently 75 percent off at Amazon. The cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with a suction power that can reach up to 25,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up pet hair, debris, and dust on carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and upholstered items. Users can choose from three suction modes (low, medium, and high) and swivel the vacuum head up to 135 degrees, giving you the ability to clean in all directions. 

The vacuum is equipped with a set of LED lights at the base as well as an LED display that showcases the battery level, power mode selected, and filter indicator, and it will even alert you if the roller brush gets tangled. Thanks to the five-stage filtration system, the vacuum can trap up to 99.99 percent of microns, purifying the air as you clean. Plus, the device can be transformed into a handheld vacuum and outfitted with several attachments, including a motorized head brush and long crevice tool.  

Buy It! Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $169.98 with coupon (orig. $679.98); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this device, calling it the "best cordless vacuum ever" and "well designed." One user wrote: "The suction power is amazing and with all of the many attachments, you will be able to clean anywhere you need to," while another enthused, "Even two local car washes couldn't get the dog hair off of my cloth car seats, but this vacuum got all of it!"

Another user shared that this vacuum cleaner is "leagues ahead" of other stick vacuums they've tried, explaining that "it's flexible, has no cord to slow you down, and picks up awesome." They also wrote: "I've demoed vacs in this price point that didn't have half of what this one does."

Head to Amazon to snag the Umlo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 75 percent off.

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.97 (orig. $499.98); amazon.com

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Buy It! Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.97 (orig. $625.98); amazon.com

