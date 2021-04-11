This Side Table Doubles as a Stool and Magazine Rack, and It’s Going Viral on TikTok

Profile Menu
If you've ever turned to TikTok for shopping recommendations, you know it can be tough to determine which viral finds are actually worth your while. But when a product has glowing reviews from real customers, it becomes even more convincing — which is why this stunning side table caught our attention.
The Umbra Magino Acrylic Side Table is TikTok's latest furniture discovery, and a single video about it has earned almost two million views. In the clip, user @christinaprothro says the table is her "all-time favorite purchase from Amazon," as the video flashes through clips of the way she styled it in her home.
TikTok users have showered the viral video with adoring comments. And according to Google Trends, searches for the table have climbed by 1,500 percent since it was posted.
It may look like a piece of art, but the 16-by-17-inch table is actually super practical. Its half-inch shatterproof acrylic has a weight capacity of 200 pounds, so it can even be used as a stool by some. Two streamlined side slits provide ample storage for flat objects like magazines, books, and vinyl records, and the clear material will allow you to put your favorites on display.
Buy It! Umbra Magino Acrylic Side Table, $225; amazon.com
The multipurpose side table is certainly an investment, but shoppers say it's a "sturdy and high quality" purchase you won't regret. Reviewers have used it as everything from an end table to a chair at the head of a dining table, and they rave about its "superb" and "totally unobtrusive" design.
"I love this little table," one wrote. "It's got some solid weight to it, and you can use it as a stool or side table. I have a small apartment and the clear material makes it appear to take up less room."
"The table is as nice as one I saw for over $1,000," said another, who added that it has "not the least bit of wobble" when used as a seat.
You can buy the Umbra Magino Acrylic Side Table on Amazon. It usually ships within three to five weeks, but based on the feedback it's received, this is one piece of furniture that's worth the wait.
