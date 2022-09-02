Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Super Soft' Waterproof Mattress Topper 'Fits Perfectly,' and It's 54% Off

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce.

Published on September 2, 2022

UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector (Queen)
A mattress is a highly prized possession, considering how often it's used. If yours is in need of a little refresh, you may want to pick up a mattress protector — specifically one that is waterproof and designed to maximize its life.

Good thing the UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector, which has racked up more than 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, is currently marked down to just $21. Made from soft cotton, the waterproof mattress protector is ideal for households prone to accidents, whether you have a potty-training toddler climbing on your bed or pets who sleep there nightly. The water-resistant fabric works to ward off stains and moisture, keeping your mattress looking and feeling as good as new.

Not only does this mattress topper provide "great protection" from spills, according to shoppers, but it also wards off things like dust mites and allergens so that you can sleep soundly. Plus, its deep 18-inch pockets allow for full coverage and a smooth sleeping surface.

UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector (Queen)
Amazon

Buy It! UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector, $20.85 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Shoppers have nothing but praise for this "super soft" mattress protector that "fits perfectly" over their beds. One five-star reviewer raved about how the mattress cover "held up to numerous puppy messes" with "no liquid penetration," while another five-star reviewer simply said it's the "best protector I have ever purchased."

An additional shopper said this mattress topper is a standout because, unlike other mattress toppers, while it looks like it would be noisy, it's not. "Even though I can see the somewhat shiny layer of protective 'plastic' on the inside, I cannot feel it or hear it on the outside. It's like an optical illusion of some sort," they explained.

When it comes to cleaning the protector, most reviewers say they wash it every two to three months by tossing it in the washer and dryer — easy as that.

If you're looking for a mattress topper to help keep your beloved bed clean and mess-free, opt for the UltraBlock Ultra Plush Premium Waterproof Mattress Protector while it's on sale.

