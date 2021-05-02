This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is $100 Off Right Now — but Only with a Secret Coupon

The Ultenic T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop may not have any reviews, but that’s because it was released a mere 10 days ago. It’s equipped with three powerful suction modes reaching up to 3000Pa, or pascals, the measurement used to determine a vacuum’s cleaning efficiency. For perspective, Roborock’s customer-loved S5 vacuum provides 2000Pa, which the brand says is strong enough to lift AA batteries off the floor. The T10 can even automatically adjust its suction power based on floor type (carpet, for example, requires more intensity), which increases its efficiency and battery life.