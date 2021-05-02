This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is $100 Off Right Now — but Only with a Secret Coupon
If any retailer has a ridiculously wide selection of vacuums, it’s Amazon. The website is full of state-of-the-art robot models, stick varieties, and more traditional options at every price point. One of the most recent additions to its repertoire does more than we ever thought a vacuum could, and you can snag it for $100 off right now.
The Ultenic T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop may not have any reviews, but that’s because it was released a mere 10 days ago. It’s equipped with three powerful suction modes reaching up to 3000Pa, or pascals, the measurement used to determine a vacuum’s cleaning efficiency. For perspective, Roborock’s customer-loved S5 vacuum provides 2000Pa, which the brand says is strong enough to lift AA batteries off the floor. The T10 can even automatically adjust its suction power based on floor type (carpet, for example, requires more intensity), which increases its efficiency and battery life.
The vacuum is currently available with a $40 off coupon on Amazon. To secure an additional $60 discount, enter the code T10Ultenic when you reach the checkout page.
Buy It! Ultenic T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $499 with coupon and promo code T10Ultenic (orig. $599); amazon.com
The Ultenic T10 has a maximum runtime of 280 minutes with a single charge. When paired with the free Ultenic app, users can select between four cleaning modes — automatic, selective, spot, and edge cleaning. The modes can also be adjusted via Alexa or Google Assistant, both of which let users control nearly every aspect of the device with simple vocal commands.
Not only does the vacuum’s dust bin automatically empty at its charging dock, but an attached water tank allows it to vacuum and mop simultaneously. The T10 simulates manual mopping with a back and forth motion to ensure a thorough clean.
Clearly, efficiency is this vacuum’s middle name, but it doesn’t stop there. To plan out cleaning paths, it performs a 360-degree scan and creates multiple floor maps, all of which are stored in the app. Plus, different cleaning times can be scheduled for different areas of the home, and users can designate up to 10 no-vacuum zones.
The Ultenic T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop is normally priced at $599, but you can secure it for $499 by combining its product page coupon and the T10Ultenic promotional code. We have a feeling you’ll love it enough to beef up its customer reviews section.
