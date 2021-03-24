This Robot Vacuum-Mop ‘Professionally’ Cleans Floors, and It’s $120 Off on Amazon If You Use a Secret Code

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you love a good vacuum deal, you're in for a treat, because this under-the-radar robot vacuum cleaner is currently 50 percent off on Amazon thanks to a secret code you can use at checkout.

The Ultenic D5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its powerful suction and slim profile. The robot vacuum can connect to WiFi and is Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled, which means you can use voice control to start and stop cleanings. The Ultenic has three adjustable modes (auto cleaning, edge cleaning, and spot cleaning), is just under three inches in height, and has infrared sensors that detect obstacles and stairs. The robot vacuum can also be converted into a mop thanks to an add-on water tank that's sold separately for $22.

Customers say that the vacuum is "easy to use" and "works wonderfully" on both carpets and hardwood floors, with some raving that it will leave your home looking "professionally" cleaned. While the Ultenic D5 vacuum retails for $239, you can add it to your cart for just $120 with the code LSW4REGJ at checkout.

Buy It! Ultenic D5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.50 with code LSW4REGJ (orig. $239); amazon.com

"I have had this for a month and have used [it] at least five or six times — I have to say that it really lives up to the expectations I had," one shopper wrote. "I own a Dyson and somebody recommended this for regular two to three day use instead of vacuuming with Dyson once a week… It is great for regular cleaning to pick up small debris and dust. My favorite feature is the spot vacuuming where it will circle around the area you want up to three foot radius."

Many reviews note that the Ultenic D5 is "relatively quiet," and that while you can tell that the vacuum is running, it's not a "distraction for someone watching TV or doing other tasks." Plus, shoppers who purchased the water tank attachment say the mopping feature is "great for dusting and shining" floors.