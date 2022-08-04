This 'Super Strong' Cordless Vacuum Now Comes with Double Discounts Thanks to Our Exclusive Promo Code

But hurry, you can save this much only until August 7

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on August 4, 2022 04:54 PM

Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

When was the last time you thought about vacuuming and didn't dread it? If it's been a while, you're probably still holding onto your clunky, corded vacuum. While they do the trick, there's nothing easy or manageable about using one, and making the switch to a lightweight cordless vac might be just the thing that gets you cleaning more often.

Those looking to invest in their first cordless vacuum — or upgrade an old one — are in luck. The Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum, usually $239, comes to just $168 thanks to double discounts: Just click the Amazon coupon on the product page that saves you $40, then enter our PEOPLE-exclusive promo code SummerU11, which takes another $31 off, at checkout. But don't wait too long — our bonus discount only lasts through Sunday, August 7!

The sleek device, which comes in an attractive shade of blue-green, offers everything you need in a modern vacuum. It features an easy-to-read LED screen that indicates battery life and filter status, plus lets you change your mode mid-vacuuming. Choose between three cleaning modes: auto, for instant adjustment to the floor type; max, for intense suction; and eco, for gentler suction and a longer run time between charges.

The vacuum comes with an array of attachments, so you can remove the long tube, turn the vacuum into a portable handheld device, and use crevice tools and brushes to clean areas that might not have seen a vacuum in quite some time, like car floors and stairs. The four-stage HEPA filtration system sucks up not only the dirt and debris you can see, but also the microscopic dust and particles you can't.

Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum, $168 with coupon and code SUMMERU11 (orig. $239); amazon.com

The device also comes with a super convenient self-standing storage system, which requires no mounting or wall fastening. Just set it in a tucked-away spot, find somewhere you can plug in, and rest the vacuum on the stand until you need it next.

The strong battery allows the vacuum to run up to 55 minutes off a single charge, and it'll recharge entirely in about 2.5 hours when plugged in.

Reviewers are loving this "easy to handle" machine. Plenty praise the battery life, with one specifying, "I can do my whole condo in one shot with battery to spare!"

Another reviewer noted, "The Dyson vacuum cleaner I wanted was too pricey… not only this one didn't disappoint me but actually exceeded my expectations. It's light yet super strong."

A different reviewer, echoing the sentiments of many, commented that it's "easy to assemble, use and clean up." And when it comes to cleaning, aren't those the things we all really want?

Get your own Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum before August 7, while you can still stack the discounts.

