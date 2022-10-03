U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Spent Three Years Covering His Entire House in Drawings to Fulfill a Childhood Dream

A U.K. artist has made his childhood dream a reality after covering every inch of his house in doodles.

Sam Cox, known professionally as Mr Doodle, spent three years drawing on everything from his ceilings to his toilet and even his stovetop to create his dizzying, one-of-a-kind domestic art piece he now shares with wife Alena, a fellow artist, who frequently colors in his works.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett, the popular artist, whose videos have been viewed millions of times on social media, showed footage of the home when he first purchased it three years ago, for a reported. $1.5 million, looking ordinary with completely bare walls.

The entire project took about 238 gallons of white paint, "401 cans of black spray paint (for the outside), 286 bottles of black drawing paint (for the inside) and 2,296 pen nibs," the artist shared on Instagram.

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty

"The bedroom is actually the first room that I started when I began doodling over the house," Cox said, while giving Muffett a tour of his home and donning a matching head-to-toe doodle suit.

"So you're going to wake up every morning and see this?" Muffett asked, as they were surrounded by a vast array of black and white designs on the bed sheets and walls.

"Yeah, yeah, this is sort of paradise for me," the artist said.

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty

When asked what goes through his mind while he's drawing, Cox said, "It's just such a great process. You feel almost like an out-of-body experience. You're just indulging yourself in this free-flowing state of creation and it's just the best thing anyone can do, I think."

The two headed into his kitchen, which features a doodled stovetop, in addition to kitchenware, and the artist admitted that he is not sure if the appliance is functional after painting and doodling on it. When asked if his wife knows that fact, he replied, "She's not totally aware of that yet."

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty

Muffett told viewers, "The popularity of Mr Doodle's work has soared internationally," noting, in 2020, he was the world's fifth most successful artist aged under 40 at auction with a single work going for nearly a million dollars.

Cox's silly creations have also earned him a serious fan base. He current has 2.7 million Instagram followers.