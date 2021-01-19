U.K. Woman Says Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Vagina' Candle 'Exploded' into 'Huge Flames' in Her Home

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room," Jody Thompson told The Sun

A U.K. woman is recounting the scary moment her Gwyneth Paltrow vagina-scented candle exploded in her living room.

Jody Thompson of Kilburn, North London told The Sun that she was at home with her partner David Snow when she went to light the cheeky votive, which she won in an online quiz.

After lighting the Goop "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, which went viral upon its release last January, Thompson said a large flame jumped from the wick to the outside of the glass jar.

"The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere," she told the outlet. "I've never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room."

The media consultant said she and her partner "eventually got it under control" and got rid of the candle.

"It could have burned the place down," she continued. "It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in my living room."

Thompson also shared photos of the deformed candle with the outlet, in which the "This Smells Like My Vagina" label is completely melted and peeling off the glass.

A representative for Goop shared in a statement to PEOPLE, "We're in touch with the woman to see if she followed the specific fire safety instructions included with the candle, such as trimming the wick and not burning it for more than two hours. At goop, we vet the products we sell and make customer safety a priority, so we've alerted the manufacturer to the woman's issue and have also reached out to her to send her some goop products to help pass the days in quarantine."

People were so fascinated by Paltrow's $75 candle that it quickly sold out during its first run last year.

Per the product description, the item — made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic — "started as a joke" between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. The two were testing scents when the Politician star blurted out, "Uhhh..this smells like a vagina," the website said.

The candle's scent is described to contain a "blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed."