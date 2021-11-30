Tyra Banks Lists Modern Pacific Palisades Home for $7.8 Million — See Inside

Tyra Banks is selling her stunning Pacific Palisades home, which features a roof deck and breathtaking views

Tyra Banks is parting ways with her stunning Pacific Palisades home.

The Dancing with the Stars host, 47, has put her five-bedroom, six-bathroom home on the market for $7.8 million. The listing, which is held by Heidi Lake of Sotheby's International Realty and James Respondek of Rodeo Realty, features a pool and two-car garage, plus a water and ocean view.

Banks' 6,000 square foot home is described as a "stunning example of modern, yet warm architecture" which "offers views of the ocean and mountains from three levels with a 360-view from the roof deck," per Sotheby's.

Tyra Banks Selling Home Credit: Juwan Li for Sotheby's International Realty

The roof deck on the property features a jacuzzi, plenty of seating and stunning views to soak up some of California's best sunsets. Banks' home overlooks the rest of the Palisades, and the Pacific Ocean is visible from the rooftop.

While there's plenty to see outside Banks' home, the inside is just as impressive. The supermodel's sleek property boasts two offices, a home gym and a media room featuring a 120-inch projection screen for epic movie nights.

Tyra Banks Selling Home Credit: Juwan Li for Sotheby's International Realty

The home gym features a mirrored wall, plus wood floors and plenty of bright lights to work out underneath.

Banks, who is a mom to her five-year-old son York, decorated some of the five bedrooms with cozy, kid-friendly decor, including California and New York-themed wallpaper and plenty of sweet stuffed animals placed on couches, desks and beds.

Tyra Banks Selling Home Credit: Juwan Li for Sotheby's International Realty

All of the bedrooms are bright and airy, with plenty of sunlight, hanging light fixtures and neutral colors like taupe, white and gray.

The master bedroom is a large white space featuring sunny windows and crisp white walls. The room also includes recessed lighting and wall-to-wall carpeting.

Tyra Banks Selling Home Credit: Juwan Li for Sotheby's International Realty

One of the home's six bathrooms boasts a white tub and a glass shower, plus marble countertops, wood detailing on the walls, and a tasseled chandelier for a bohemian vibe.

There's also a full bar and chef's kitchen in the home, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is finished in glossy subway tiles with exposed shelving and includes modern glass light fixtures, plus a beaded chandelier to give the breakfast nook some glamour.

The kitchen, like the rest of the house, has plenty of windows to let natural light in, with a view overlooking the water.

Tyra Banks Selling Home Credit: Juwan Li for Sotheby's International Realty

The family room features Fleetwood pocket doors which open up to an outdoor space complete with Ipe wood decks and a luxurious infinity pool.

The pool, which is enclosed in glass and surrounded by plants, is the star of the backyard.

"This house has been 'smized' with a WOW factor!" Banks said, per Sotheby's.

Tyra Banks Selling Home Credit: Juwan Li for Sotheby's International Realty

Banks previously sold her home in Beverly Hills in 2016. The Spanish-style mansion was listed for about $7 million and later sold for $6.4 million.