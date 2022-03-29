Tyler Cameron teamed up with HomeGoods for its new digital experience, HomeGoods Dream Vibes, to decorate his Jupiter, Florida, home

Tyler Cameron Is 'Living the Dream' as He Shows Off His Newly Decorated Florida Home

Tyler Cameron is "living the dream" in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida — where his bachelor pad (no pun intended) has become his favorite place to be.

The 29-year-old Bachelorette alum recently caught up with PEOPLE to show off his decked out and personalized Sunshine State digs and chat about his partnership with HomeGoods for its new digital experience, HomeGoods Dream Vibes.

Noting that he is "the biggest Jupiter advocate in the world," Cameron gushes to PEOPLE, "It's just so beautiful ... and a great place to be. All my family is here, my friends are here, and Jupiter is where I feel the most at home."

Tyler Cameron Credit: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

When it came time to decorate his current home, Cameron worked with HomeGoods to create a space that reflected his personality and what he likes, by utilizing an unusual design too: his dreams

Cameron test drove the HomeGoods Dream Vibes experience, in which users input their dreams into a prompt and receive new home decor ideas courtesy of their subconscious, as well as an overall "Dream Vibe," which they explain is "a personal, décor-filled design snapshot" that finds "the textures, colors, shapes and décor details inspired by the mood of your dream."

Tyler Cameron Credit: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

"Basically, I put my dream vibes in there, and I was talking about [how I dreamt of] having a great time with my family and entertaining everybody and somebody grilling out in the backyard and just a cool vibe," he explains.

"So it came up with [a vibe called] 'Popcorn and PJs, Please,' which is perfect," Cameron continues. "I mean, we're always chilling, watching movies. So it gave me ideas and a mood board to really pick out the products that I thought fit my house well, and it came out amazing."

Tyler Cameron Credit: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

He adds, "I think dreams I constantly have are just being at the house, on the water with my friend's boat and all that, and coming back home and just having everyone. When I'm in New York, I dream of that. I crave it, you know?"

Tyler Cameron Credit: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

His love for the familiar and his home state is reflected in his living room's stylish makeover.

In his sitting area, which he says is the primary hangout space, for example, he has a cozy leather sofa, a wingback chair and a bar cart perfect for entertaining. The decorative items, like a supersize surf print over the couch and a pair of gold fish, nod to his seaside location. A common theme throughout the house is the color blue, which the reality stars says has a calming effect on him.

"To me, it's always been my favorite color," he explains. "It's always kind of set my mood right, and this is where I feel I have peace and calm, and so I wanted to hit a lot of blues."

Splashes of yellow in the backyard — like a pair of Acapulco chairs, an umbrella, woven accent table and throw pillows — help make the space "pop," he says. "It's got a little bit of excitement and energy to it, and it came out amazing," he notes.

Tyler Cameron Credit: Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

After going back to his Florida roots, Cameron says he is "living the dream."

"Just being home, being with my people, my back-home friends, the people that I grew up with — those people mean the most to me," he admits.

"That's living the dream, honestly," he added. "Now you come in here, it's a real home, you know? I've turned a house into a home using the HomeGoods Dream Vibes, and I'm very proud of the way it turned out."