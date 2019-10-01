Tyler Cameron Says 'Goodbye Futon' As He Moves Into Luxury NYC High-Rise Near Gigi Hadid

Image zoom

Tyler Cameron is moving into quite the NYC bachelor pad!

The Bachelorette runner-up, 26, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to document his move from crashing on a futon to a luxury high-rise building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Cameron revealed in August that he was hunting for the perfect apartment in New York City, and now he’s found it — along with his ideal roommate.

The reality star appears to be moving in with his friend Matt James, who he became close with while playing football together at Wake Forest University. Cameron now works alongside him at the charity ABC Food Tours, which James founded.

The reality heartthrob started his moving day by sharing a video of himself waking up on a futon in a dark room surrounded by his clothes.

“Goodbye futon, goodbye bunk beds, bye shelf, bye this crusty-a— room,” he said in the video, scanning the small room as James laughed in the background. “It’s move out day!” he exclaimed, pulling the sheets up to his neck while lying in the makeshift bed.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

RELATED: Zayn Malik Lists $10.8 Million NYC Apartment as Ex Gigi Hadid Spotted on Date with Tyler Cameron

Next, he shared a video shot by James that shows Cameron — formerly a contractor in his home state of Florida — dragging bags out of the old apartment and into a black SUV. The location is tagged as Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron

Later in the story, it appears that a man they met randomly on the street — who shares he is a rapper with a mixtape — pulled over to help the guys get to their final destination.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

“So my GUY randomly pulls over and drives us (and all of our stuff) all the way to our new spot,” James captioned the Story, which shows the man explaining that he saw that James and Cameron “needed some help,” and offered his services. James pays him in cash later in the video.

Finally, Cameron is seen standing at the entrance of their new apartment, key in hand. He unlocks the black metal door and strolls into their new digs. Naturally, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song is playing in the background.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

After dancing past the all-white kitchen with an incredible view out the floor-to-ceiling window, the reality star jumps onto a huge bean bag chair that appears to be the only piece of furniture in the living room.

“Moving Day Mood,” the story caption reads, followed by, “Now we just need a couch, bed, tv, rug..😂😂”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

The expansive living room windows offer a stunning view of Lower Manhattan, from the East River to One World Trade Center.

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

RELATED: Inside Bella and Gigi Hadid’s $350,000-Per-Weekend Coachella Mansion

A few hours later, Cameron posted a photo to his Instagram feed showing him dressed in a black turtleneck with his hair parted in the middle, crossing his legs and posing in front of the impressive view.

“Got a new apartment so I’m acting brand new,” he joked in the caption, tagging the location as New York, New York.

Cameron’s new home also offers the bonus of being in close proximity to Gigi Hadid’s NYC home base. Cameron has been romantically linked to the supermodel since they were spotted at SoHo House in Brooklyn on August 4 in a photo that surfaced on Twitter. Social media users noticed that the two followed each other on Instagram in late July.

The pair’s outing came shortly after Cameron was spotted leaving Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s L.A. home following the After the Final Rose episode, when Brown asked him out on a date.

Image zoom Getty; Splash

On August 14th, Cameron and Hadid visited Justin Theroux’s new dive bar Ray’s on the Lower East Side.

The next week, they were seen driving around NYC together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Image zoom

In September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise’s Dylan Barbour Says Friend Tyler Cameron Is ‘Real Happy’ with Gigi Hadid

Image zoom BACKGRID

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that while they’ve been enjoying getting to know each other, Hadid and Cameron find dating in the spotlight to be a challenge.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider told PEOPLE. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

Right now, the two are “still just getting to know each other and have fun,” the source said, adding, “They don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”