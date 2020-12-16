"Bought a couple pieces of land in Jupiter. Gonna put some houses on it, build 'em, sell 'em, get rid of 'em," the Bachelorette runner-up said on Instagram

Tyler Cameron Buys 'First Big Boy Piece of Land' in Florida, Plans to Build and Sell Houses

Tyler Cameron is officially a property owner in the Sunshine State.

The contractor-turned-reality star, 27, informed his Instagram followers on Tuesday that he made a major purchase in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

"I just bought my first big boy piece of land!" Cameron said in a video on his Instagram Story. "Bought a couple pieces of land in Jupiter. Gonna put some houses on it, build 'em, sell 'em, get rid of 'em."

He continued, "But I need your help here. Me and Dad are debating right now on what style we want to go with. I want the whole modern farmhouse style, because it’s going to be on some acreage. It’s going to be out in the farms. And he wants the West Indies style.”

Cameron shared a photo of an open grassy area, where he said the new homes will be located.

The Bachelorette runner-up went on to post photos of he and his father's preferences for the style of the future homes, and gave fans the option to vote on which they prefer.

"West Indies style...pop's choice," Cameron wrote alongside the photo of the first home. On the snap of the second home, he wrote, "farm home...my choice."

Cameron has spent a significant amount of time in Jupiter since March due to the ongoing pandemic. Over the summer, he worked out and made plenty of TikTok videos with his “Quarantine Crew,” which included best friend and upcoming Bachelor star Matt James, the Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown, and his two younger brothers.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in July, Cameron showed off his apartment in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in New York City, which he moved into with James, 29, last October.

"I kind of just went after it and went all in,” Cameron said of working with Raymour & Flanigan to turn the apartment into the bachelor pad of his dreams.

Cameron also admitted to PEOPLE that while he's enjoyed his time in Florida this year, he misses the Big Apple.