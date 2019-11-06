Tyler Cameron Decorated His New Apartment with Hilarious Tributes to His Bromance with BFF Matt

Tyler Cameron’s new apartment decor is BFF goals!

The Bachelorette runner-up, 26, took to Instagram last month to document his move into a luxury high-rise apartment on Manhattan’s Lower East Side with his best friend Matt James.

Now, the reality heartthrob is back on social media, showing off the adorable accessories he’s using to decorate their new shared space. Spoiler alert: They’re personalized goodies from Shutterfly, and they celebrate the beautiful bromance that is #Myler (Cameron and James’s couple name, obviously).

On Saturday, Cameron posted a hilarious photo of himself snuggled up on a giant bean bag with a blanket screen-printed with a picture of he and James shirtless riding on a motorized scooter together. He had previously shared the photo on Instagram in September, writing, “The adventures of #Myler take on Coney Island.”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/ Instagram

RELATED: Tyler Cameron Says ‘Goodbye Futon’ As He Moves Into Luxury NYC High-Rise Near Gigi Hadid

“Absolutely losing it to all the goodies @shutterfly sent us,” Cameron wrote on his Instagram story, which shows off his new apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a stunning view of Lower Manhattan. “Thanks to ya’ll I’ll now never have to go a night without @mattjames919.”

Image zoom

Shutterfly gave PEOPLE the scoop on the other personalized products they sent to the roomies, and they are equally as adorable.

The pair also received a dinner plate printed with a photo of them at the US Open tennis tournament and a beer stein printed with a collage of friendship photos.

Image zoom Shutterfly

Image zoom Shutterfly

Finally, Shutterfly sent a candle printed with the same photo featured on the blanket, and a wireless charging pad emblazoned with a shot of the fit friends mean-mugging while out for a run — Cameron showing off his abs.

Image zoom Shutterfly

Image zoom Shutterfly

RELATED VIDEO: Whenever ABC Food Tours is on Tyler Cameron’s Schedule, It’s ‘His Favorite Day of the Week’

James and Cameron became close while playing football together at Wake Forest University, and the pair now work together at the charity ABC Food Tours, which James founded.

The non-profit program is designed to teach underprivileged New York City youth about how to lead healthy, active lifestyles while giving them a chance to try new restaurants in their local communities. Cameron and James both lead the tours and run the organization behind the scenes — a two-person team for an initiative that’s been growing at an astonishing rate ever since The Bachelorette aired.

RELATED: Celebs in Bed! See How the Stars Like to Snuggle Up with Kids, Pets and Each Other

This is where Cameron explains he is grateful for the platform The Bachelorette has given him. “It’s allowed us to impact more kids,” he says. “It’s really overwhelming, but we’re trying to do our best to navigate it and make the right steps. We want to make sure we’re doing this the right way and impacting the kids the right away. But it’s great. It’s a blessing.”