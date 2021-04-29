Tyler Cameron Reveals He's Been Building Homes in Florida to 'Follow' in His Father's Footsteps

"I'm going to start digging my roots here in Jupiter," the former Bachelorette star said of his Florida hometown

Tyler Cameron is looking to build his empire in the Sunshine State.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old contractor-turned-reality star shared a new video on YouTube, in which he details that he will be "following" in his father's footsteps and building homes.

Noting that building is his "passion," Cameron says, "I'm going to start digging my roots here in Jupiter, building my own company, building my own houses," before he shares that he will be showing off four properties he's currently working in the clip.

"One in Tequesta, two in Jupiter Farms and a restaurant that I am working on building and opening with my boy, JP," he shares, later revealing that the restaurant he will be opening is a 3Natives franchise.

"I'm excited about this cause ... I learned a lot this last year, I want to set my roots here, I want to build a company, I want to build something ... that my grandkids could live off of and learn from," he adds. "So that's the goal here, that's what I'm doing. That's my passion."

Back in December, Cameron revealed that he officially became a property owner in Florida, informing his Instagram followers at the time that he made a major purchase in his hometown of Jupiter.

"I just bought my first big boy piece of land!" Cameron said in a video on his Instagram Story. "Bought a couple pieces of land in Jupiter. Gonna put some houses on it, build 'em, sell 'em, get rid of 'em."

He continued, "But I need your help here. Me and Dad are debating right now on what style we want to go with. I want the whole modern farmhouse style, because it's going to be on some acreage. It's going to be out in the farms. And he wants the West Indies style."

Cameron shared a photo of an open grassy area, where he said the new homes will be located.