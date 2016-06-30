On-again girlfriend Kylie Jenner gives glimpses of the posh new pad

Kim and Kanye Have a New Neighbor! Tyga Reportedly Leasing Nearby Bel-Air Mansion for $46,500 a Month

Tyga may not be ready to move in with Kylie Jenner just yet — but he’s sticking close to the Kardashian family.

The rapper is reportedly leasing a Bel-Air mansion for $46,500 a month, despite his invitation to move in with Jenner.

According to TMZ, Tyga’s new digs are located just a stone’s throw away from Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, and come with a gourmet kitchen, pool and elevator.

Jenner, 18, posted a series of videos showing off what appears to be the extravagant mansion. At 12,800 square feet, it’s plenty big enough to accommodate the rapper, 26, and his son, King Cairo, 3.

The on-again, off-again couple recently got back together after being separated for about two months. After patching things up, Jenner had extended an invite for Tyga to move into her $6 million Hidden Hills home.

“He still has money problems,” a source told of Tyga told PEOPLE.

Although it looks like he passed on the offer, the two are still in good spirits.