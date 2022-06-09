Ty Pennington's Wife Kellee Merrell Shares Nude Photo Taken by Her Husband for 34th Birthday
Kellee Merrell is celebrating her 34th birthday by sharing a sultry beach photo snapped by her new husband, Ty Pennington.
The Canada-born social media manager, who tied the knot with the HGTV star last fall, posted a nude photo of herself kneeling on the beach, with a heart strategically scribbled over it to keep the portrait social-media friendly.
"34. ✌🏼," she captioned the post, tagging her husband as the photographer. Pennington commented on the picture, writing, "My favorite pic ❤️."
The home renovation expert, 57, also paid tribute to Merrell in an Instagram post of his own with a collection of black-and-white photos of the pair.
In the first picture, Pennington and his wife were caught laughing as they squeezed themselves into one pair of pants. He also included several close-up shots of his wife as well as a few candid photos.
"It's her birthday 🤍 My favorite person. Thank u for being such a beautiful person, inside and out and for making me the happiest human, giving me a family (🐶) and a place to belong," Pennington wrote in the caption.
"Life is so much better than I ever could have imagined with you. Also…. thanks for laughing at all my stupid jokes," he added.
Pennington and Merrell married in a small backyard ceremony in November 2021. The couple met over 10 years ago and reconnected when they decided to quarantine together during the pandemic. The intimate event was attended by just eight guests.
The Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE star — who's been renovating the couple's historic dream home in Savannah alongside his wife — opened up about his newlywed life in May, telling PEOPLE, "It's amazing. I'm so happy. It was a long time coming, I would say, but I'm glad it finally happened."
"I've been a carny, let's face it," he joked of his long bachelorhood.
"I started working on Trading Spaces in 2000, and I really never stopped. When you're never home for more than seven or 10 days at a time, it's really hard to stay in any kind of a positive relationship. I'm sort of happy for me that I've been able to really find it."