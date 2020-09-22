Ty Pennington Will Star in New HGTV Series Ty Breaker : ‘I Am So Happy To Be Back in My Element'

Ty Pennington is getting back to his building roots!

HGTV has announced that the beloved Trading Spaces carpenter and designer will be starring in his own show, Ty Breaker. The eight-episode series will follow Pennington as he helps families create their dream home by either choosing to overhaul their current residence or start over with a new renovation.

For a dose of friendly competition, in each episode, Pennington will be trying to encourage the family to stick with their existing home while one of his HGTV costars — either Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind) or Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project) — will push for the alternative option.

"I am so happy to be back in my element on Ty Breaker— helping people to not only love their space but showing them how to LIVE in it,” Pennington says of the upcoming show. “We’ll address challenges that families face every day, but we’ll mix it up with friendly competition from my super-talented friends. You’ll see us having a lot of fun and creating killer designs!”

Ty Breaker is slated to premiere in early 2021.

Pennington previously teased the show back in August, sharing how excited he was to have had a hand in the project from the very beginning.

“Let’s face it, it’s been a tough year for everyone. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, alone and scared about what’s coming next, know this... A LOT can change in a year... Seriously!” he wrote, before reflecting on his own story.

“Now, losing a job is NOWHERE near losing everything but this much is true: exactly one year ago, I was asked to return to a job that I had done successfully - for almost a decade. This time around though, my position was given to someone else,” he said, seemingly referring to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which he hosted from 2003-2012 during its original run on ABC, and recently returned to as a special guest for the HGTV reboot. (The show's new host is Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson.)

“Not gonna lie, my ego took a huge punch to the gut. It stung. And it left me SO confused. I began doubting my talent, my experience and my overall belief in myself. But the job was never about me! It was about one lucky person, being helped by an amazing team, and making a difference in a community. So, of course, I said yes!” he continued. “Honestly, it WAS and always will be, one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Every single person involved is affected by the positive impact it has on the family. So even though my ego took a beating, I dusted myself off, strapped on my boots and chipped in to help.”

Although Pennington describes the experience as “bittersweet,” he shared that his story went on to have a “happy ending.”

“Fast forward to one year later, I’m working on a new show that I helped create,” he said. “It’s a show that’s helping people find and design their dream home. I’m so stoked to be working with a trailblazing team of creatives. Where it leads, I can’t be certain but it’s a LONG way from where I was 1 year ago.”