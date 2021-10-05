Ty Pennington and Fiancée Kellee Merrell Celebrate Oktoberfest — Complete with Lederhosen!

"If you've ever wondered what it might be like to be married to me, please enjoy this series of me forcing Kellee to take pictures with me," the Extreme Makeover alum joked

Ty Pennington and his fiancée Kellee Merrell celebrated Oktoberfest in Savannah over the weekend.

The Ty Breaker star, 56, shared photos from their celebration, including many of a casually dressed Merrell, 33, shying away from the TV carpenter who was dressed for the theme.

Pennington, who popped the question to the Vancouver-based social media manager in July, looked elated as he wore classic brown lederhosen over a white henley shirt, a light gray brimmed hat, and tall white socks. In a video, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum gave his best sultry expression and galavanted towards the camera.

Merrell, however, avoided all photo opportunities and covered her face with her hand as she opted for a casual navy blue button-down and black shorts.

"If you've ever wondered what it might be like to be married to me, please enjoy this series of me forcing Kellee to take pictures with me 🤣🤣," Pennington joked in his caption.

He also provided a fun fact about aspects of his childhood that were influenced by Germany.

"Happy Oktoberfest!! Magst du meine lederhose?" the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Trading Spaces alum wrote. The latter translates to "Do you like my lederhosen?"

"True story: we lived in Germany when I was 4 and when we returned to America, my mother continued to make me wear lederhosen to school everyday…. for several years," he revealed.

Pennington jokingly added, "As you can guess, I was super popular with the other kids."

The HGTV star's enthusiasm for photos is in stark contrast to his bride-to-be.

"Kellee hates having her picture taken so we're practicing our best 'blue steel' for the wedding…. clearly hers needs some work (she hasn't taken my classes)," Pennington wrote alongside a selfie of the pair that he posted shortly after announcing their engagement.

A rep for Pennington told PEOPLE in July that the star popped the question to Merrell over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

The HGTV shared the news on social media in late July. "It's the 'yes' for me…" he captioned a photo on Instagram of his fiancée's hand donning a teardrop-shaped stone.

The pair met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto and have stayed connected over the years through mutual friends. They reconnected in early 2020, decided to quarantine together and their relationship blossomed even further.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively in July. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."