Ty Pennington Shows Off Renovations of Savannah Home — with a Little Help from 'The Kardashians'

The renovations continue!

Ty Pennington, 58, is documenting more details of his lengthy home restoration project on Instagram, but this time, he's using a little help from Hulu's The Kardashians to show off his Savannah, Georgia abode.

In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, the HGTV star shared some charming additions to his kitchen and included clips of his stunning courtyard and pool. Of course, Pennington incorporated his usual touch of humor to give the post a playful edge.

In a trending audio snippet from the reality show, Kris Jenner's voice chimes in, saying, "Look at this, isn't it great," as Pennington pans over the copper kitchenware and freshly-painted cabinets. "I know, it's my dream," her voice continues as the courtyard and pool area are shown.

"Our own slice of heaven ✨," he captioned the video.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ty Pennington/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Ty Pennington/Instagram

The Rock the Block host purchased the historic 1853 property with his wife Kellee Merrell in September 2020, and the two have been restoring it ever since.

In November 2021, the couple tied the knot at their under-construction home after canceling their original plans to wed in Italy due to COVID-19 restrictions. They held the intimate ceremony, which was attended by just eight guests, in the backyard.

Along with a gorgeous table spread and the restored carriage house in the background, the newlyweds enjoyed a romantic evening filled with love, caviar and champagne on their red brick patio.

Pennington and Merrell, 34, first met in 2010 while the Trading Spaces alum was filming a TV show in Toronto. The pair were introduced through mutual friends and kept in touch over the years, reconnecting in early 2020 to quarantine together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, Pennington popped the question while the lovebirds were enjoying a morning coffee on the dock of his Palm Coast, Florida home, to which Merrell happily said yes.

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell. Ty Pennington/Instagram

Following the engagement, Pennington opened up to PEOPLE about his then-fiancé and why he's happy he waited so long for the right person.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."