Ty Pennington Reacts to Critics of His Body After Swimsuit Photo: 'I'm Human and I Have Feelings'

Ty Pennington is hammering the message home: internet bullying is not cool.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 57-year-old carpenter, who is best known for his time on Trading Spaces and as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, responded to those who had negative things to say about the silly video he posted on his Instagram that featured him shirtless and dancing.

Pennington described the dancing scene as an "honest moment" that happened while he was trying to make his wife Kellee Merrell laugh, which "was then picked apart by strangers," he wrote. "With a lot of views, comes a lot of hate!"

Pennington also pointed out that he was called "disgusting," "gross," "old," fat," and "grandpa" by social media users, many of whom suggested that he had stopped exercising and asked "What happened to him?"

" 'What happened' is, it's been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut!" he wrote. "No, I don't have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips 🤣) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I've TRULY never been happier!"

Pennington continued, "I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments? There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME but maybe let's give that same grace to men?"

He also gave credit to model Paulina Porizkova's social media campaign, #sexyhasnoexpirationdate, and shared all of these thoughts alongside a shirtless black-and-white photo taken by his wife: "I have wrinkles and sunspots and grey hair but that's okay," he wrote about the shot.

To further make the case that #sexyhasnoexpirationdate, Pennington shared an Instagram Reel of himself lying on a daybed wearing nothing but a flame-printed black Speedo and a few chain necklaces in honor of his friend Mike Holmes's birthday.