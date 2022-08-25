Ty Pennington Shares Childhood Photos in 'Teenage Dirtbag' Viral Challenge: 'Emphasis on Dirt'

Ty Pennington is jumping on the "Teenage Dirtbag" social media trend!

On Thursday, the HGTV star, 57, took on on the viral video challenge, posting a series of throwback photos of himself in a clip on Instagram set to the 2000 Wheatus song "Teenage Dirtbag."

"Emphasis on dirt… 😆 #whoooo #goodtimes," the Battle on the Beach host and former model captioned the post. Pennington appears shirtless in many of the images and mugs for the camera in one shot with his tongue out.

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak was among those who commented on the treasure trove of pics, writing, "Baby Tyyyyy ❤️."

Pennington loves to have fun on social media, whether it's recreating Drew Barrymore's viral dancing in the rain video or sharing the more personal parts of his life.

In April, the Trading Spaces alum took time to share a sweet tribute to his new wife Kellee Merrell, 33, marking the 10 year anniversary of meeting her in an Instagram video set to Harry Styles' song "As It Was."

"A story of two people who had a mutual crush but didn't know it…." Pennington captioned the post.

Ty Pennington/Instagram

Pennington and Merrell first met in 2010 when he was filming a TV show in Toronto, and stayed in touch over the years through mutual friends. In early 2020, they reconnected and quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, before getting engaged in July 2021.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively after the engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."

A rep for Pennington told PEOPLE at the time that the star proposed to Merrell over morning coffee outside his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

After getting married at the Savannah, Georgia, home they're renovating together last November, the two honeymooned in Miami a month later.

"Does this ring make me look married? Ha #newhardware," Pennington captioned a photo of himself grinning on Instagram.