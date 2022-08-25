Ty Pennington Shares Childhood Photos in 'Teenage Dirtbag' Viral Challenge: 'Emphasis on Dirt'

The TV carpenter jumped on the social media trend, offering up a treasure trove of throwback images

By
Updated on August 25, 2022 02:15 PM
Ty Pennington 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Photo: Ty Pennington/Instagram (2)

Ty Pennington is jumping on the "Teenage Dirtbag" social media trend!

On Thursday, the HGTV star, 57, took on on the viral video challenge, posting a series of throwback photos of himself in a clip on Instagram set to the 2000 Wheatus song "Teenage Dirtbag."

"Emphasis on dirt… 😆 #whoooo #goodtimes," the Battle on the Beach host and former model captioned the post. Pennington appears shirtless in many of the images and mugs for the camera in one shot with his tongue out.

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak was among those who commented on the treasure trove of pics, writing, "Baby Tyyyyy ❤️."

Pennington loves to have fun on social media, whether it's recreating Drew Barrymore's viral dancing in the rain video or sharing the more personal parts of his life.

In April, the Trading Spaces alum took time to share a sweet tribute to his new wife Kellee Merrell, 33, marking the 10 year anniversary of meeting her in an Instagram video set to Harry Styles' song "As It Was."

"A story of two people who had a mutual crush but didn't know it…." Pennington captioned the post.

Ty Pennington
Ty Pennington/Instagram

Pennington and Merrell first met in 2010 when he was filming a TV show in Toronto, and stayed in touch over the years through mutual friends. In early 2020, they reconnected and quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, before getting engaged in July 2021.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively after the engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A rep for Pennington told PEOPLE at the time that the star proposed to Merrell over morning coffee outside his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

After getting married at the Savannah, Georgia, home they're renovating together last November, the two honeymooned in Miami a month later.

"Does this ring make me look married? Ha #newhardware," Pennington captioned a photo of himself grinning on Instagram.

Related Articles
Ty Pennington and Drew Barrymore
Ty Pennington Recreates Drew Barrymore's Viral Rain Video: 'I Hope My Neighbor Saw This'
Ty Pennington
Ty Pennington Enjoys a Romantic Miami Getaway with Wife Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington honeymoon
Ty Pennington Celebrates 10 Years of Knowing His Wife Kellee Merrell in Sweet Video
Ty Pennington selfie
Ty Pennington Channels 'Zoolander' 's Blue Steel Pout in New Sultry Pool Selfie: 'Professional Model'
Ty Pennington wife bday instagram post
Ty Pennington's Wife Kellee Merrell Shares Nude Photo Taken by Her Husband for 34th Birthday
ty pennington speedo
Ty Pennington Shares Hilarious Video in a Speedo to Wish Fellow HGTV Star a Happy Birthday
Ty Pennington
WATCH: HGTV's Ty Pennington Jokes 'The Years Have Been Unkind' in Shocking 'Catfish' Challenge 
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell wedding
Ty Pennington Is Married! HGTV Star Ties the Knot with Kellee Merrell at Their Under-Construction Home
Ty Pennington honeymoon
HGTV's Ty Pennington and New Wife Kellee Merrell Vacation in Miami After Intimate Wedding
Tyler Pennington Instagram
Ty Pennington Shares Photos of His Historic Savannah Home He and New Wife Kellee Are Restoring
Ty Pennington engaged
Who Is Ty Pennington's Wife? All About Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Oktoberfest
Ty Pennington and Fiancée Kellee Merrell Celebrate Oktoberfest — Complete with Lederhosen!
Ty Pennington honeymoon
Ty Pennington Shares Valentine's Day Video Tribute to New Wife Kellee Merrell: 'Ain't Love Grand'
Ty Pennington
Ty Pennington Rolls Around in the Surf and Eats Sand in Sexy Beach Video Spoof: 'Self Love'
Ty Pennington engaged
HGTV's Ty Pennington Is Engaged to Kellee Merrell: 'Glad I Waited for the One'
Ty Pennington
Newlywed Ty Pennington Is 'So Happy' After Years of Bachelorhood: 'I've Been a Carny, Let's Face It'