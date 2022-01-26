The Trading Spaces alum and his wife, Kellee Merrell, got the keys to the 1853 property in September 2020, and have "been renovating ever since"

Ty Pennington Shares Photos of His Historic Savannah Home He and New Wife Kellee Are Restoring

Ty Pennington and his new wife, Kellee Merrell, have been restoring a historic home in Savannah, Georgia, for a little over a year now — and the HGTV host has been giving fans a sneak peek at their progress.

The Ty Breaker star, 57, and the social media manager, 33, who tied the knot at their home on November 27, purchased the 1853 structure as a project to work on and live in together. They received the keys to the property on September 1, 2020, and have "been renovating ever since," Pennington shared on Instagram last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We probably won't be done(ish) with the main house until this summer. That's almost 2 years," he wrote in the caption of a picture of one of the bathrooms, which he calls "a work in progress — much like the rest of the house." The property also includes a detached carriage house.

ty pennington Credit: Ty Pennington/Instagram

"Just want to put things into perspective. I know TV renovations can leave people feeling frustrated when their own projects don't move as quickly." the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum wrote. "TV renovations are like unicorns and while they are amazing, it's just not realistic for most people. So if you're currently deep in the renovation trenches, know we are right there with you. And in the end, it's all worth it."

ty pennington Credit: Ty Pennington/Instagram

One of the most unique aspects of the home is in the outdoor courtyard, where the couple's wedding took place. Pennington shared on Instagram that they decided to design a tiny, five-foot-deep pool that was functional but still practical in the space.

"We had a dream, and that dream was to make the world's smallest pool (9'x9')! Many thought we had lost our minds but boy did she turn out realllll pretty," he captioned a photo of the feature on Instagram.

ty pennington Credit: Ty Pennington/Instagram

Earlier this week, Pennington shared a photo of the courtyard taken from above, showing off the small pool as well as the carriage house.

"I've been asked a few times to share the exterior of our house in Savannah and unfortunately, for privacy reasons I can't. I hope you understand. BUT I can share the back of the house!" he wrote. "This is the courtyard featuring our new pool and the carriage house, taken from the rooftop patio. We are absolutely loving the pool btw! I get in it almost every night (it's a hot tub too)."

ty pennington Credit: Ty Pennington/Instagram

He also gave a hint at what's to come: "We'll be tackling the inside of the carriage house in the spring and can't wait to show you the plans for that. Stay tuned!"

For their wedding, Pennington and Merrell hosted just eight guests in the courtyard, where they set out a long table with lush greenery on the brick pathway beside the pool.

Ty Pennington Wedding Credit: Three Lines Creative

The pair, who are avid travelers, initially wanted to have their wedding in Italy — but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they opted to bring some touches of Tuscany to their small celebration at home instead.

Guests snacked on caviar and sipped champagne before later enjoying a five-course meal featuring duck breast and lobster ravioli.

They decided to exchange vows privately with an officiant before their small circle of friends arrived, and plan to celebrate with their families in the near future as well. They also want to honeymoon in Europe once travel restrictions are eased.

RELATED VIDEO: Ty Pennington Raves About How Talented His 'Ty Breaker' Co-Hosts Are

The pair got engaged in July, when Pennington popped the question to Merrell over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

"It's the 'yes' for me…" he captioned a photo on Instagram of his fiancée's hand donning a teardrop-shaped stone.

Ty Pennington engaged Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell | Credit: Ty Pennington/Instagram

Pennington, who also recently starred in HGTV's Battle on the Beach, first met Merrell back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto and they stayed connected over the years through mutual friends.

They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which their relationship blossomed.