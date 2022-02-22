Ty Pennington Shares Hilarious Video in a Speedo to Wish Fellow HGTV Star a Happy Birthday

The Ty Breaker host shared the throwback video he made for his former Rock the Block costar Mike Holmes on Monday

Ty Pennington has been embracing his silly side with some hilarious Instagram videos — and this time, it's in honor of his friend Mike Holmes's birthday!

On Monday, the carpenter, who is best known for his time on Trading Spaces and as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, shared an Instagram Reel of himself lying on a daybed wearing nothing but a flame-printed black Speedo and a few chain necklaces. "That one time for Mike Holmes' birthday," he wrote, with a laugh-crying emoji.

In the throwback video filmed for Holmes's 58th birthday in August, Pennington can be seen lounging on one arm with one leg up, facing the camera to share a birthday message for Holmes, his friend and fellow HGTV star, with whom he appeared on season two of Rock the Block.

"Hey Mike, happy birthday bud, I hear you're having a heatwave up there in Canada," he began the video to his friend, who lives in Ontario, where most of his HGTV shows are filmed.

"Let me tell you something, it's pretty hot down here as well," Pennington continued. He then began saying "happy birthday" again, but the person filming the video — presumably his now-wife, Kellee Merrell — burst out laughing, causing him to laugh as well and ruin the take.

Several HGTV stars commented on Pennington's post, sharing their own amusement with the shoutout.

"Hilarious!" wrote Dave Marrs of Fixer to Fabulous, while Brett Tutor, who starred alongside Pennington on Trading Spaces, wrote, "The year of the TIGER," referencing Pennington's orange and black briefs.

Holmes also commented on the post, simply adding three laugh-crying emojis.

Earlier this month, Pennington poked fun of himself while showing off his sexy side with another Instagram Reel, this one in honor of Valentine's Day.

In the video, Pennington ​​playfully made an array of silly poses for the camera while hanging out on the beach, first seen walking slowly towards the camera with a sultry look on his face before laying in the sand.

He then proceeded to rub sand across his face, including inside his mouth, followed by more scenes of him splashing around and posing in the water.

"I know Valentine's Day is around the corner. Let's not forget that loving YOURSELF is the most important of all," Pennington captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, "#selflovesunday."

This Valentine's Day was his first as husband and wife with his new bride, Merrell.

Pennington and Merrell, 33 — a social media manager originally from Vancouver — wed in November in a tiny ceremony with just eight guests in Savannah, Georgia. The intimate "I dos" and the reception took place in a setting befitting handyman Pennington's career: the 19th-century home they're restoring together.

The pair got engaged in July, when Pennington popped the question to Merrell over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida. Pennington, who also recently starred in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach, first met Merrell back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto and they stayed connected over the years through mutual friends.

They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which their relationship blossomed.