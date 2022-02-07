"Let's not forget that loving YOURSELF is the most important of all," the HGTV star wrote alongside the playful clip on Instagram

Ty Pennington Rolls Around in the Surf and Eats Sand in Sexy Beach Video Spoof: 'Self Love'

Ty Pennington is showing off his sexy side — and poking fun at himself along the way!

The carpenter, who is best known for his time on Trading Spaces and as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, shared an Instagram Reel of himself on the beach Sunday, where he playfully made an array of sexy and silly poses for the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the black-and-white clip, which is set to the tune of Chris Issack's song "Wicked Game," Pennington, 57, is first seen walking slowly towards the camera with a sultry look on his face before laying in the sand.

As the clip continues on, the newly married star is then seen rubbing sand across his face, including inside his mouth, followed by more scenes of him splashing around and posing in the water

At the end of the video, Pennington lays across the sand once more, before the clip transitions to color and pans out to show two strangers walking nearby and asking Pennington if he is alright.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"#WaitForIt ….. I know Valentine's Day is around the corner. Let's not forget that loving YOURSELF is the most important of all," Pennington captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, "#selflovesunday."

In the comments section, the home improvement star received an outpouring of support from fans.

"Oh my god. You always cheer me up," one fan wrote as another said, "Almost peed myself!"

A third commenter added: "You are so funny and down to earth! [heart emoji] it!"

RELATED VIDEO: Ty Pennington Dishes On the His Favorite Design Trends to Spruce Up Your Space

This Valentine's Day will be his first as husband and wife with his new bride Kellee Merrell.

Pennington and Merrell, 33 — a social media manager originally from Vancouver — wed in November in a tiny ceremony with just eight guests in Savannah, Georgia. The intimate "I dos" and the reception took place in a setting befitting handyman Pennington's career: the 19th-century home they're restoring together.

The pair got engaged in July, when Pennington popped the question to Merrell over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida. Pennington, who also recently starred in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach, first met Merrell back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto and they stayed connected over the years through mutual friends.

They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which their relationship blossomed.