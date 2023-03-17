Ty Pennington Reveals How He 'Landed' His Wife Kellee Merrell in Hilarious 'Flirting' Video

The HGTV star showed off his flirting skills in a funny Instagram Reel on Thursday

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 17, 2023 04:50 PM
Ty Pennington Reveals How He ‘Landed’ His Wife Kellee Merrell in Hilarious Video: ‘I’m Flirting’
Photo: Ty Pennington/Instagram (2)

Ty Pennington is the ultimate flirt!

The Rock the Block star put his playful personality on display while revealing to his Instagram followers what "flirting" looks like with his wife Kellee Merrell. In the Reel shared on Thursday, Pennington, 58, shows off a series of funny facial expressions as Zapp's "Doo Wa Ditty" plays in the background.

"POV: I'm flirting with you… in case you were wondering how I landed my wife #workseverytime #sixtypercentofthetime" he wrote in the caption.

His followers got a kick out of the hilarious video, with one user commenting, "That is why we love you!👏." Another added, "Just keep sharing your wacky, lovable self with the world."

This is not the first time Pennington has involved his wife in his funny social media posts. On February 14, the expert carpenter revealed he had a date mixup and accidentally wished his wife a happy Valentine's Day one day too early.

"Happy Love Day my friends 💘 Life is short, marry the person with the same stupid sense of humor as you and always remember the important dates… still working on that one! 😂🙌🏼 #itry #truelove" he wrote alongside a cute shot of the couple from their wedding day.

ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington/Instagram

He also included a screenshot of the conversation he had with Merrell, 34, on Feb. 13 after she called him out for mixing up Valentine's Day.

The couple have been friends since 2010 and officially got engaged in July 2021 after Pennington popped the question over morning coffee. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November, and the Trading Spaces alum marked the special milestone with a video tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Instagram

After their original plans to get married in Italy were put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the pair decided to hold the ceremony at their Savannah, Georgia home in November 2021.

Despite the renovations they've been making to the historic property since September 2020, Pennington and Merrell made the most of it and tied the knot in their backyard with just eight guests in attendance.

Related Articles
ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Reveals He Had a Valentine's Day Mixup in Texts with Wife Kellee: 'Remember the Important Dates'
Ty Pennington Home Renovation
Ty Pennington Shows Off Renovations of Savannah Home — with a Little Help from 'The Kardashians'
Ty Pennington Calls Marriage to Kellee Merrell ‘Best and Easiest Decision’ in Sweet Anniversary PostTy Pennington Calls Marriage to Kellee Merrell ‘Best and Easiest Decision’ in Sweet Anniversary Post
Ty Pennington Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with 'Best Friend' Kellee Merrell in Sweet Post
ty pennington birthday
Ty Pennington Celebrates 58th Birthday on Adventurous Aspen Getaway with Wife Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington honeymoon
Ty Pennington Celebrates 10 Years of Knowing His Wife Kellee Merrell in Sweet Video
Ty Pennington Modeling Career
Ty Pennington Was a J.Crew Catalog Cover Model Before a Serious Car Accident Derailed His Career
Ty Pennington
Ty Pennington Enjoys a Romantic Miami Getaway with Wife Kellee Merrell
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Knows He's 'Guarded' About Public Attention: 'She's Looking Out for Me'
Ty Pennington dancing
Ty Pennington Strips Down and Dances to Michael Bolton While Quarantining in a Hotel Room
Ty Pennington engaged
Who Is Ty Pennington's Wife? All About Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington and Drew Barrymore
Ty Pennington Recreates Drew Barrymore's Viral Rain Video: 'I Hope My Neighbor Saw This'
Ty Pennington wife bday instagram post
Ty Pennington's Wife Kellee Merrell Shares Nude Photo Taken by Her Husband for 34th Birthday
Chip Gaines, Martha Stewart
Chip Gaines Admits He Once Hit on Martha Stewart at a Party: 'If Anything Happens to Jo, Watch Your DMs'
Ty Pennington 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Ty Pennington Shares Childhood Photos in 'Teenage Dirtbag' Viral Challenge: 'Emphasis on Dirt'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0rOrNj6Cb/. Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Celebs at Home: Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her New Greenhouse That She Built and More!