Ty Pennington Recreates Drew Barrymore's Viral Rain Video: 'I Hope My Neighbor Saw This'

Ty Pennington is paying tribute to Drew Barrymore's viral moment in a new Instagram video.

On Monday, Pennington, 57, dashed outside to record himself celebrating the rainfall at his home in Savannah, Georgia. The Instagram clip featured the audio from 47-year-old Barrymore's now-iconic viral video of herself frolicking outside during a downpour posted in July.

In the video, Pennington runs his hand through his hair as it gets wet in the rain and fans raindrops from a tree on to himself as Barrymore's voice over says: "Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!"

"I hope my neighbor saw this," Pennington wrote in his caption, adding the hashtag "#donotmisstheopportunity."

Barrymore's video received an enormous response from fans.

In July, Barrymore told PEOPLE during an interview that she "didn't have any preconceived notions about what would happen" when she posted the video; it was simply a way to express the importance of "living in the moment."

"I'm such a hippie that when I see the rain, I just think I want to go out in it and have a little baptism from Mother Nature and be free and not worried for a second," she told PEOPLE. "Because I do worry and stress a lot. I'm also not a hippie [sometimes] and really a person who wants to have action and be a business person and get things done. And with that comes a tremendous amount of pressure and stress…Rain is a signal for me to let go and stop overthinking everything."

It wasn't the first time The Stand-In actress shared her love for precipitation. Back in May, Barrymore posted a similar video on social media with the same message. "If it's raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain," she said at the time. "Don't miss the opportunity."

While Barrymore was sparking an internet trend, Pennington and wife Kellee Merrell were basking in the Miami sun with their dog, Dory. In July, the HGTV host shared several clips from his romantic getaway with Merrell, 34, showing her enjoying the stunning ocean-front view on their balcony.

Although Pennington starts the reel out with a heartwarming moment with a hug and a kiss, he quickly takes a playful turn by kneeling on the floor and tugging at his wife's robe.

Pennington wrote in the caption, "Miami mornings…. " but quickly followed up with, "Ya'll didn't think I could make a serious video, did you?? 🤪#justcheckin."

Originally from Vancouver, Merrell first met the famous carpenter back in 2010 when he was filming a TV show in Toronto. The two had kept in touch ever since, and Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively that he had "admired Kellee from afar for years."

Timing was everything for the Trading Spaces alum and his social media manager wife, as the couple reconnected after choosing to quarantine together during the pandemic.

They tied the knot in their Savannah backyard in November 2021 after Pennington proposed over a cup of coffee on the dock of his Florida home.