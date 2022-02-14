Ty Pennington Shares Valentine's Day Video Tribute to New Wife Kellee Merrell: 'Ain't Love Grand'

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell wed in November in a ceremony with just eight guests at their home in Savannah, Georgia

Ty Pennington is feeling the love this Valentine's Day!

The carpenter, who is best known for his time on Trading Spaces and as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, paid tribute to his new wife, Kellee Merrell, on Instagram on Monday as they marked their first time celebrating the holiday as a married couple.

"Ain't love grand?" Pennington, 57, wrote alongside a video montage of special moments they've spent together, including at their home, exploring the outdoors and on their wedding day. He added an array of hashtags to his caption as well, including, "ValentinesDay," "#True Love," "#WaitForTheOne" and "#Romance."

The black-and-white video was set to the tune of Donny and Joe Emerson's 1979 song "Baby."

This Valentine's Day comes just a few months after the couple officially became husband and wife. Pennington and Merrell, 33 — a social media manager originally from Vancouver — wed in November in a tiny ceremony with just eight guests in Savannah, Georgia.

The intimate "I dos" and the reception took place in a setting befitting handyman Pennington's career: the 19th-century home they're restoring together.

Ty Pennington Wedding Credit: Three Lines Creative

The pair got engaged in July, when Pennington popped the question to Merrell over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida. Pennington, who also recently starred in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach, first met Merrell back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto and they stayed connected over the years through mutual friends.

They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which their relationship blossomed.