Ty Pennington, Paige Davis & Trading Spaces Cast Have Virtual Reunion: 'My Favorite Brady Bunch'

Another day of social distancing means another nostalgic TV cast reunion.

On Saturday, the cast of TLC’s home decorating series Trading Spaces enjoyed a sweet virtual reunion on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Frank Bielec, Andy Obeck, Rob Marish and Randall Tang were all present for the video chat, which Gorder, 45, documented on her Instagram.

“My favorite Brady Bunch,” Gordon captioned the screenshot from the virtual call, before giving a birthday shout-out to Santo-Tomas, who turned 59 on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday @hildisantotomas. And to my Trading Spaces Fam….I beat my chest and bow. I LOVE YOU!” Gordon added.

Trading Spaces originally aired on TLC from 2000 to 2008 and launched multiple spinoff series throughout its run. In 2018, a revival series began airing on Discovery Channel with Davis, 50, as the sole host and many former cast members returning.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues worldwide, many TV and film casts have recently held virtual reunions to get through the difficult times together.

Last Tuesday, Fran Drescher shared a heartwarming Instagram photo of The Nanny cast. The actress said that the original cast would be reuniting virtually again on Monday to perform a virtual table read of the pilot episode.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice also recently reunited with their former Victorious costars for a virtual meetup to celebrate Nickelodeon’s series 10-year anniversary.

“10 Years of Victorious!” Justice captioned the clip of their catch-up session. “🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼 we love you!! Thank you!!”

And for the 15th anniversary of The Office, stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell celebrated with a video call to chat about their favorite moments from the beloved NBC sitcom.

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it’s pretty cool,” Carell said.

