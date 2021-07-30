Newly Engaged Ty Pennington Tackles a Nature-Inspired Home Renovation on Battle on the Beach

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum's new show Battle on the Beach airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

Ty Pennington is bringing the beach into his home renovation plans.

In an exclusive clip (above) from the next episode of Battle on the Beach, Pennington, 56, who announced his engagement to girlfriend Kellee Merrell on Wednesday, helps renovators Shonnie and Josh with work on their abode, by drawing inspiration from the surrounding natural scenery.

In the opening of the clip, Shonnie explains that the pair are looking to make the space featured into another primary bedroom so that they have two primary suites. "That's major value," she explains.

As she wonders about adorning the walls of the room with wallpaper, Josh tells Shonnie he was instead "thinking of something fresh off the beach" like "banana leaves" to cover the space.

"I feel like we've hit our creative block, but this is where the game changes," Josh says in the clip, before Pennington joins him and Shonnie to go over plans for the bedroom.

Pennington then suggests that they do some "fan work of palmetto leaves" on the wall, which he says will appear "almost like a sun."

As the duo grin at Pennington's suggestion, Shonnie asks the Trading Spaces alum if he had planned to say that with Josh because of his surprisingly similar suggestion.

"It's really interesting that working with Josh and Shonnie, we are all, sort of, firing on the same cylinders when it comes to ideas," Pennington then tells the camera during a confessional. "It's pretty mind-blowing."

Battle on the Beach, which is the former Extreme Makeover" Home Edition star's latest series, premiered earlier this month on July 11.

Alongside Pennington, the show also features Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab and Food Network's Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), who "mentor three skilled teams of up-and-coming flippers from across the country," according to the network.

In the end, the teams must impress judges Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). Whichever team adds the most property value to their residence then wins "a $50,000 cash prize earmarked for the champion's next flip," according to HGTV.com.

While Pennington is comfortable making big changes in the home space, his recent engagement represents a major step in his personal life.

The star, 56, who also currently stars in the HGTV show Ty Breaker, revealed on Wednesday that he proposed to his girlfriend, Kellee Merrell, 33 — and she said yes!

"It's the 'yes' for me…" he captioned a photo on Instagram of his fiancée's hand donning a teardrop-shaped stone.

A rep for Pennington tells PEOPLE that the star popped the question to Merrell — a social media manager originally from Vancouver — over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

The pair met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto and have stayed connected over the years through mutual friends. They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together, during which their relationship blossomed even further.