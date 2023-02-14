Ty Pennington Reveals He Had a Valentine's Day Mixup in Texts with Wife Kellee: 'Remember the Important Dates'

The couple married at their Savannah, Georgia, home in November 2021

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 14, 2023 04:26 PM
ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Photo: Ty Pennington/Instagram

Ty Pennington is getting a little ahead of himself this Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the HGTV star, 58, shared a funny post on Instagram that included a screen shot of a text conversation with his wife, Kellee Merrell. The Extreme Makeover Home Edition alum had a Valentine's Day snafu. But instead of forgetting the holiday, he accidentally wished his wife of just over a year a happy Valentine's Day a day early!

Alongside a cute shot of the couple from their wedding day, he captioned the post: "Happy Love Day my friends 💘 Life is short, marry the person with the same stupid sense of humor as you and always remember the important dates… still working on that one! 😂🙌🏼 #itry #truelove"

In the next slide on the post, Pennington included the conversation he had with his wife on Feb. 13.

ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington/Instagram

"Happy Valentines Day. You are the love of my life! Thank you for finding me attractive. There's nothing more romantic than waking up alone in a hotel room on V Day!!" he texted.

Merrell, 34, called him out on his mishap: "Valentine's Day is tomorrow lol"

While he may have trouble remembering important dates, Pennington ended the post on a sweet note for his followers.

"Side note: Valentines come in many forms; friends, dogs, Moms, Dads, even yourself! Sending love to everyone 🙌🏼 #treatyoself"

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Instagram

The Rock the Block host celebrated one year of marriage with his wife in November and marked the milestone with a video tribute on Instagram.

In a series of clips from their big day, Merrell and Pennington are seen sharing a romantic dance together at their 19th-century home in Savannah, Georgia, where they held their ceremony. The intimate wedding was attended by just eight guests in the backyard of their home, surrounded by lush greenery and a stunning table spread.

Ty Pennington engaged
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell. Ty Pennington/Instagram

"One year ago I made the best (and easiest) decision of my life! 10/10 recommend marrying your best friend 🙌🏼 Here's to many more @kellee.lane ❤️ (11/27/21)," the Trading Spaces alum wrote in the caption.

The couple originally wanted to marry in Italy but had to change the plan due to COVID-19 restrictions. While they have been renovating their Savannah home since September 2020, the couple made the most of it for their wedding night and enjoyed an evening filled with love, caviar and champagne.

