See Every Photo From Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell's 'Perfect' Savannah Wedding

The HGTV star and his bride brought a taste of Italy to their intimate Georgia celebration

By Sophie Dodd December 17, 2021 06:46 PM

1 of 8

Look of Love

Credit: Three Lines Creative

The HGTV star wed the social media manager in an intimate ceremony on Nov. 27 at the 19th century home that they're renovating together in Savannah, Georgia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Together Forever

Credit: Three Lines Creative

"I never thought I would get married. It wasn't a priority. But this incredible person came into my life and I just knew I couldn't let her go," Ty tells PEOPLE of finding "the one." 

3 of 8

Feast Your Eyes

Credit: Three Lines Creative

The pair, who are avid travelers, initially wanted to have their wedding in Italy — but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they opted to bring some touches of Tuscany to their small celebration at home instead. Guests snacked on caviar and sipped champagne before later enjoying a 5 course meal featuring duck breast and lobster ravioli. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

A Hand to Hold

Credit: Three Lines Creative

"I wasn't someone who ever dreamed of what my wedding would look like. I honestly didn't think I would ever have one. But it ended up being perfect," says Kellee. 

Advertisement

5 of 8

May I Have This Dance

Credit: Three Lines Creative

For their first dance, the newlyweds swayed to Carla Bruni's version of "Moon River" on vinyl. "I definitely teared up during our first dance," said Ty. "It was just a really beautiful intimate moment."

6 of 8

Just Married

Credit: Three Lines Creative

The nuptials come five months after the famous carpenter popped the question in July. The pair reconnected and began dating in early 2020.

"It's so nice to be with someone who makes you laugh everyday and makes you want to be a better person. That's what life is all about," Ty says. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Darling Details

Credit: Three Lines Creative

The bride accessorized her Reformation dress with a Veronica Beard blazer and Jimmy Choo heels. As the night went on, she opted for a costume change, slipping into a black MIAOU corset and silk Rat and Boa pants. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

'I Do'

Credit: Three Lines Creative

The pair exchanged vows privately with an officiant before their small circle of friends arrived. They plan to celebrate with their families in the near future as well, and later to honeymoon in Europe once travel restrictions are eased. 

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next