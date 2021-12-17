See Every Photo From Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell's 'Perfect' Savannah Wedding
The HGTV star and his bride brought a taste of Italy to their intimate Georgia celebration
Look of Love
The HGTV star wed the social media manager in an intimate ceremony on Nov. 27 at the 19th century home that they're renovating together in Savannah, Georgia.
Together Forever
"I never thought I would get married. It wasn't a priority. But this incredible person came into my life and I just knew I couldn't let her go," Ty tells PEOPLE of finding "the one."
Feast Your Eyes
The pair, who are avid travelers, initially wanted to have their wedding in Italy — but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they opted to bring some touches of Tuscany to their small celebration at home instead. Guests snacked on caviar and sipped champagne before later enjoying a 5 course meal featuring duck breast and lobster ravioli.
A Hand to Hold
"I wasn't someone who ever dreamed of what my wedding would look like. I honestly didn't think I would ever have one. But it ended up being perfect," says Kellee.
May I Have This Dance
For their first dance, the newlyweds swayed to Carla Bruni's version of "Moon River" on vinyl. "I definitely teared up during our first dance," said Ty. "It was just a really beautiful intimate moment."
Just Married
The nuptials come five months after the famous carpenter popped the question in July. The pair reconnected and began dating in early 2020.
"It's so nice to be with someone who makes you laugh everyday and makes you want to be a better person. That's what life is all about," Ty says.
Darling Details
The bride accessorized her Reformation dress with a Veronica Beard blazer and Jimmy Choo heels. As the night went on, she opted for a costume change, slipping into a black MIAOU corset and silk Rat and Boa pants.
'I Do'
The pair exchanged vows privately with an officiant before their small circle of friends arrived. They plan to celebrate with their families in the near future as well, and later to honeymoon in Europe once travel restrictions are eased.