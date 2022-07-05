Ty Pennington Channels Zoolander's Blue Steel Pout in New Sultry Pool Selfie: 'Professional Model'

Ty Pennington reverted to his early modeling days this 4th of July weekend.

In a new selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, the HGTV star, 57, channeled the iconic Zoolander pout for the perfect sultry pool selfie and his caption: "Moisture…. the essence of wetness," Pennington wrote, followed by a series of hashtags including #zoolander, #model, #takemyclass, #learntoday, #thiscouldbeyou and #professionalmodel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This is not the first time the carpenter, who is best known for his time as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has showed some skin on social media.

Last month, he posted a series of pictures alongside co-hosts of the HGTV competition series Battle on the Beach 2 — Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak. In the pictures, the trio is wearing red swimsuits channeling the classic '90s lifeguards from Baywatch.

"Watch me make an a-- of myself (per usual) on the SEASON 2 premiere," Pennington wrote in the caption.

In February, Pennington shared an Instagram Reel of himself on the beach, where he playfully made an array of sexy and silly poses for the camera.

In the black-and-white video clip, which is set to the tune of Chris Issack's song "Wicked Game," he is first seen walking slowly towards the camera before laying in the sand.

As the clip continues on, the newly married star is then seen rubbing sand across his face, including inside his mouth, followed by more scenes of him splashing around and posing in the water.

At the end of the video, Pennington lays across the sand once more, before the clip transitions to color and pans out to show two strangers walking nearby and asking Pennington if he is alright.

"#WaitForIt ….. I know Valentine's Day is around the corner. Let's not forget that loving YOURSELF is the most important of all," Pennington captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, "#selflovesunday."

Earlier this year, Pennington responded to those who commented negatively about a recent video he shared that featured him shirtless and dancing in swim trunks.

The Trading Spaces alum described the scene as an "honest moment" that happened while he was trying to make his wife Kellee Merrell laugh, but was "picked apart" by strangers who called him "disgusting," "gross," "old," "fat," and a "grandpa."

"'What happened' is, it's been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut!" Pennington wrote. "No, I don't have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips 🤣) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I've TRULY never been happier!"

Pennington continued, "I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments? There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME but maybe let's give that same grace to men?"

He also gave credit to model Paulina Porizkova's social media campaign, #sexyhasnoexpirationdate, and shared all of these thoughts alongside a shirtless black-and-white photo taken by his wife: "I have wrinkles and sunspots and grey hair but that's okay," he wrote about the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To further make the case, Pennington shared an Instagram Reel of himself lying on a daybed wearing nothing but a flame-printed black Speedo and a few chain necklaces in honor of his friend and fellow HGTV star Mike Holmes's birthday.