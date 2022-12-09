Ty Pennington Strips Down and Dances to Michael Bolton While Quarantining in a Hotel Room

Ty Pennington is breaking out his sultry dance moves once again.

The Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum, 58, posted a video of himself dancing in his hotel room to Michael Bolton's "I Said I Love You… But I Lied" on Instagram on Thursday

In the nearly one minute clip, Pennington walks into the shot wearing a white hotel robe and black shorts and shows off his moves for his wife, Kellee Merrell, who can be heard giggling behind the camera.

Midway through the video, the HGTV star removes the robe and shakes his hips from side to side as he lip syncs to the song. He even uses the curtains as a prop to emphasize his performance.

"When you've had the flu your entire vacation and you start to go a little stir crazy…. No? Just me?" he captioned the video, adding a clown face emoji

The TV carpenter isn't afraid to share silly videos of himself on social media, and is often ready to combat online bullies ridiculing his looks with messages of self love.

In February, he posted a black and white spoof video pretending to be in a commercial on the beach, rolling around in the sand and splashing in the water set to Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."

Ty Pennington/Instagram

"#WaitForIt ….. I know Valentine's Day is around the corner. Let's not forget that loving YOURSELF is the most important of all," Pennington captioned the clip, adding the hashtag, "#selflovesunday."

He had posted another video from the beach a few days earlier in which he's pulling up his shorts and swaying his hips to the beat of Booker T. & the M.G.'s "Green Onions." When some people in the comments criticized his looks in the video, he clapped back calling the scene an "honest moment" trying to make his wife laugh that "was then picked apart by strangers,"

"'What happened' is, it's been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut!" he wrote on Instagram. "No, I don't have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips 🤣) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons… I've TRULY never been happier!"

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell. Ty Pennington/Instagram

Pennington continued, "I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments? There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME but maybe let's give that same grace to men?"

One of the reasons for Pennington's recent happiness is Merrell, whom he married in November 2021, PEOPLE revealed exclusively at the time.

Pennington met the Canadian social media manager, 34, years prior and they reconnected during the pandemic when they decided to quarantine together. The pair got engaged in July 2021 and tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony at their historic home in Savannah.