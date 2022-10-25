Ty Pennington Celebrates 58th Birthday on Adventurous Aspen Getaway with Wife Kellee Merrell

Ty Pennington had a special birthday getaway!

On Monday, the HGTV star shared a glimpse of his birthday weekend in Aspen, Colorado, with his wife Kellee Merrell.

"A fantastic birthday weekend in Aspen 🥳 Thank you for all the kind comments and messages! 🙏🏼 #olderbutnotwiser," Pennington, 58, captioned his post.

In a series of Instagram photos, he documented his adventures with Merrell, 34, starting with a tasty restaurant stop. In one of the snaps, Pennington posed in front of a platter of oysters at an outdoor table.

The couple, who will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in November, got up to some fun activities, including fishing. In a sweet waterside picture, not only did the pair wear matching waders, but they also both wore lanyards holding beer koozies.

ty pennington/instagram

Along with a selfie of the two in front of a picturesque mountain backdrop, their nature adventures included a video of Pennington hilariously frolicking through a grove of aspen trees. He danced around and hugged trees as he and Merrell can be heard laughing.

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum rounded out his post with more photos of his wife walking through the woods with their dog, along with a photo of himself using taking pictures of the peaceful landscape.

A few days before his 58th birthday, Pennington shared an Instagram Video driving through colorful autumn leaves in the city.

"Aspen, you show-off!! 🍂💛🍂" he captioned the post.

On Oct. 19, he shared his own birthday post on Instagram to ring in his big day. "Another year around the sun 🎂#58 …. and feelin great! Ha sorry had to," he wrote. "But seriously, life really does just keep getting better 🙌🏼 Thank you for following along on the journey!"

The photo series included a pair of pictures of the famous carpenter smiling as he fished in bold red flannel.

Pennington proposed to Merrell, a social media manager originally from Vancouver in July 2021. The pair wed in a tiny ceremony with just eight guests in November of the same year at their home in Savannah, Georgia.

Pennington, who also recently starred in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach, first met Merrell back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto and they stayed connected over the years through mutual friends.

They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which their relationship blossomed.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively after their engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."