HGTV star Ty Pennington and his wife Kellee Merrell said their "I dos" back in November

Ty Pennington is feeling the love!

On Tuesday, the HGTV star, 57, shared to Instagram a video with his wife, Kellee Merrell, 33, celebrating 10 years of knowing each other. Harry Styles' new song, "As It Was," played in the background of the reel.

"A story of two people who had a mutual crush but didn't know it…." Pennington captioned the post.

The famous carpenter overlaid each photo in the then-and-now tribute with a year significant to their relationship. Starting with 2022, he posted a black and white gif of the newlyweds, smiling at the Soho Beach House in Miami.

Next up in the 2021 picture, he included a photo of the two on their wedding day in November. They posed in front of a vintage white car, while his social media manager wife held a modest white bouquet upside down.

In the 2020 photo, Merrell has her arms around Pennington in an affectionate selfie.

The Rock the Block host captioned the last image in the slide "2010 (just friends)." It showcases a photo of Pennington in the front of a convertible and Merrell in the back, smiling in the forefront of a picturesque waterfront backdrop.

Pennington and Merrell first met in 2010 when Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto, and stayed in touch over the years through mutual friends. In early 2020, they reconnected and quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, before getting engaged in July 2021.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively after the engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."

A rep for Pennington at the time told PEOPLE that the star proposed to Merrell over morning coffee outside his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

In true Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fashion, Pennington and Merrell wed at their 19-century Savannah home, which was still mid-renovation. The ceremony was very intimate — only eight guests attended.

Ty Pennington honeymoon Credit: Ty Pennington/Instagram

In December, Pennington and Merrell celebrated saying "I do" by setting off on a mini honeymoon in Miami, the two visiting the annual Art Basel festival in Miami Beach.

Pennington — who also starred in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach — posted a Miami photo of himself on Instagram, flashing his new wedding ring outside a restaurant.