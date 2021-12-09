HGTV's Ty Pennington and New Bride Kellee Merrell Vacation in Miami After Intimate Wedding

The HGTV star and his social media manager wife enjoyed a mini honeymoon at the beach after tying the knot in a small ceremony in November

Ty Pennington and his new wife, Kellee Merrell, are soaking up the sun in Miami after saying "I do" in Georgia last month.

The HGTV star, 57, shared photos on Instagram of his trip to the Florida city with Merrell, 33. In a "photo dump" posted to his account Thursday, Pennington posted sweet snaps of himself and his bride, plus some of his favorite Miami memories.

"Okay, one last Miami 'photo dump' as the kids call it (unfortunate name)," he wrote, before teasing an exciting upcoming project in the works. "Don't worry folks, we are back to reality and back to freezing temps in our secret location filming with @hgtv #newshowcomingyourway."

In one photo, Pennington and Merrell pose with the sunset behind them as she leans into his cheek and the Trading Spaces alum grins. In another selfie snapped by Pennington, he and Merrell smile up at the camera.

The couple visited the Miami Beach Edition hotel and the Versace mansion, which is now a hotel and restaurant, during their vacation. They also seemingly stopped in to a gallery or museum during Art Basel Miami Beach and Design Miami, a pair of annual arts events in the city.

Pennington posted his first photo from his Miami getaway on Sunday, when he shared a picture of himself flashing his new wedding ring while seated outside.

"Does this ring make me look married? Ha #newhardware," he captioned the post. "God it's good to be back Miami! Missed my favorite Cuban restaurant, Puerto Sagua! Been coming here for 30 years 😱."

The contractor's Miami trip comes not long after he and Merrell, a social media manager, wed in a small Nov. 27 ceremony in Savannah, Georgia. The couple invited just eight guests to their wedding, which was held at the 19th-century home they're renovating together.

Pennington and his wife first met in 2010 and wed over a decade later. The couple quarantined together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after reconnecting, and got engaged in July of this year.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively following his engagement.