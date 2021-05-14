HGTV's New Show Two Steps Home Teaches Homeowners How to Buy and Sell Right — See a Sneak Peek!

HGTV newest home reno series is two steps in the right direction for viewers who love seeing both the home buying and selling process!

Two Steps Home, which stars Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (previously hosts of Going for Sold), follows the Houston-based husband-and-wife team as they use their two-step approach to help clients through the often-daunting process of selling their old home before buying a new one that suits all their needs — all while staying within budget, of course.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the show, above, which gives fans a glimpse at what's set to go down when the eight-episode series premieres on June 16 on HGTV.

As seen in the clip, Jon Pierre and Mary — who share two young children — both have their own strengths when it comes to the buying and selling process: Jon Pierre is a savvy real estate agent with knowledge of the Houston market, while Mary is a creative and talented interior designer. (The pair were recently featured in PEOPLE for their incredible quarantine project: building a DIY tank pool in their backyard!)

Two Steps Home HGTV Sneak Peek Credit: HGTV

Together, they are a homeowner's dream team, helping their clients first renovate their existing home to make it more appealing to buyers, then helping them find a new home that has the potential to check all the boxes on their wishlist. They then invest the extra profits from the home sale to turn their almost-perfect house into their dream space, with a few simple renovations and upgrades.

"The home buying and selling process can be very overwhelming," Mary said in a press release. "So many people leave money on the table when they sell and feel forced to make compromises when they buy. We're taking two steps to change that."

"We help clients get the home of their dreams," Jon Pierre agreed. "We show them how to sell for maximum profit, then invest in smart renovations and upgrades for their new space. We're welcoming families home one step at a time."

RELATED VIDEO: We're Having Another Baby!' Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier Expecting a Girl in May

Throughout the season, the couple helps a series of Houstonians, including a family that needs a dedicated homeschool space and a couple with a new baby who wants to make room for the grandparents.

The series premiere, which can be seen in the sneak peek, features a single mom and teacher who also runs a baking business. Together, Jon Pierre and Mary help the busy mom make cost-efficient but impactful changes to her old house in order to help her get the home she's always dreamed of raising her family in.