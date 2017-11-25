Twitter Doesn't Know How to React to Upside Down Christmas Trees: 'I Have a Lot of Questions'

Brace yourself: upside down Christmas trees are the newest holiday trend.

The new take on a classic Christmas decoration recently went viral on Twitter, but people aren’t quite sure how to feel about them yet.

“I have a lot of questions,” wrote one Twitter user. “Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $100? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help.”

While another wrote, “What’s better than a Christmas tree? An upside down Christmas tree of course #whytho.”

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

It’s a ‘Winter of Whimsy!’ This year’s holiday theme decks our halls in all things bright, including a whimsical upside down lobby tree. pic.twitter.com/TwrifPMp2E — Hotel del Coronado (@delcoronado) November 22, 2017

Ok, honestly?! Just drop this upside-down Christmas tree thingy before this becomes a trend. pic.twitter.com/ocHeJv1S7p — NIDHI (@jonas_nidhi) November 23, 2017

I’m kinda diggin the look of the upside down Christmas tree 😅 — gabe (@Gprinceeee) November 23, 2017

While there are multiple explanations being thrown out there as to why anybody would ever want to hang a Christmas tree upside down, one Twitter user who claimed to have written for the Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue, said that they used to sell a lot of these trees. “Apparently people like them because they better showcase the ornaments (i.e. they don’t hang down & get lost in bushy lower branches).”

And home decor website The Spruce claimed that upside down Christmas trees are common in Central and Eastern Europe because it serves as a symbol of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

I used to write for the @Hammacher Schlemmer catalog, and we sold one of these — apparently people like them because they better showcase the ornaments (i.e. they don't hang down & get lost in bushy lower branches) — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) November 23, 2017

But not everybody thought the upside down Christmas tree trend was funny — Newsweek reported that during a segment on Fox & Friends, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said these Christmas trees reminded him of “everything that is wrong” with today.

“It’s like an upside-down world. It’s like Seinfeld, the bizarro world. Like you can be a U.S. senator after groping people on a picture and nobody has any accountability for it,” Lewandowski said, referencing a photo of Sen. Al Franken touching a woman’s breasts while she was sleeping.

“That’s what the upside-down Christmas tree means to me,”Lewandowski continued.

He also added that he didn’t think Trump and his family would be following the trend this year. “They love this country and our traditions,” he said.

But if you’re ready to turn your Christmas decorations upside down, you can buy one of the trendy decorations at Target for $285.99 – $1,041.28.