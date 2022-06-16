Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts — Including a Family-Friendly Card Game!
The So You Think You Can Dance judge, former co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dad to daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 2, and son Maddox 7, reveals his picks for having fun and spending quality time with family
tWitch's Top Picks
Stephen "tWitch" Boss packed some stylish gifts in his list of Father's Day favorites!
The Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ offered some classic options, including fun and colorful socks, along with a wholesome card game that can get the whole family talking during gatherings.
For more fun picks, check out tWitch's go-to gifts to surprise Dad on June 19.
Essential Oils Kit
"Parenting is full of moments to take a deep breath in and out. Might as well have the air smelling not like Cheetos and more like 'relax,'" he says. This kit includes everything from lavender to tea tree oils.
Buy It! 7 x7 Essential Oil Set, $64.99; planttherapy.com
I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons
"This man narrating his own stories is hours of belly laughs. From a dad to a dad. This put a smile on my face and some laughter in the day," he says of Kevin Hart's audiobook.
Buy It! I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons Audiobook, $14.99; amazon.com
TableTopics Family Gathering
According to tWitch, this card game is perfect for family dinners and road trips. "Anytime we can get a chance to talk and discuss with our family, the memories and gems that could potentially come from these conversation topics are priceless," he says. Especially if you're in the "one word answer rut" with your kids, the conversation-starter card game can spark inspiration.
Buy It! TableTopics Family Gathering, $23.98; amazon.com
Big Blanket
"Nothing like cuddling up with one of these. Big enough for family movie night too!" he says of the large throw blanket by Big Blanket Co.
Buy It! Original Stretch™ Blanket, $159; bigblanket.com
Stance Socks
tWitch is a big fan of this brand that carries a wide range of fun and colorful socks. Since they're affordable, you can even snag dad more than one pair!
Buy It! Amistad Crew Socks, $14.99; stance.com
AirPods
"Quality sound, for me, is a must. Being able to hear music anytime anywhere and the dope quality makes these an absolute must have for me," the professional dancer says. "And its a perfect gift for a dad who enjoys podcasts."
Buy It! AirPods 3rd Generation, $179; apple.com
CryptoDads NFT
"This is a perfect introduction into the community of web3/NFT. There's a whole community of dads having dope conversations, doing cyber hangouts, and everything you'd hope for in a digital community for dads," he says.
Buy It! CryptoDads NFT, from $160; cryptodadsnft.com
The Four Agreements
This popular title is one of tWitch's favorite books. Don Miguel Ruiz's book involves spiritual teachings on personal freedom.
Buy It! The Four Agreements, $12.04; bookshop.org
DSG Men's BOSS Zip Tank Top
tWitch and his wife Allison Holker recently collaborated with Dick's Sporting Goods as ambassadors for its the company's athleisure brand, DSG. This effortlessly stylish tank top is part of the collaboration.
Buy It! DSG Men's BOSS Zip Tank Top, $15; dickssportinggoods.com