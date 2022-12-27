Amazon Shoppers Say This $400 Stick Vacuum Is Similar to a Shark or Dyson — and It's Only $150 Today

When it's time to clean the house, lugging out the heavy upright vacuum cleaner is hardly what anyone wants to do. Rather than drag around a bulky device — especially one that has to be connected to a plug — why not invest in a vacuum cleaner that's lightweight and cordless?

Look to the Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently 63 percent off at Amazon. The vacuum cleaner is complete with a 250-watt brushless motor that can reach suction powers up to 23,000 pascals. It has a five-stage filtration system that traps everything from dirt to pet hair and pushes fresh air into your home. Plus, it can run for up to 35 minutes on a single charge, giving you plenty of time to clean every room.

The vacuum cleaner can be used on both hardwood floors and carpets, plus it comes with a number of attachments that help target certain areas around the house. For instance, pop on the crevice tool to reach curtains and in between couch cushions, then use the mini brush to focus on upholstered items. The main head's swivel function allows you to more readily get into corners, and its LED lights illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed.

Amazon

Buy It! Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $409.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about this stick vacuum cleaner in reviews, calling it a "cure" for all their messes and a "great helper." One user said, "On low power setting it has enough battery life to vacuum the entire house," while another added, "I've had this vacuum for a couple weeks now and let me tell you: It's great."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they bought this vacuum because they thought it would be similar to a Shark or Dyson, writing, "I am pleasantly surprised." They added: "This vacuum is lightweight, easily charged via cord, and has a good suction for the size of the vacuum." They finished off by saying, "It can fit under furniture and it bends side to side quite easily. I am glad I bought this vacuum; I am surely putting it to use!"

Head to Amazon to get the Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 63 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.