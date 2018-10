Dean Koenig owned the home, where Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) lived with her father, for 16 years. But in August 2018, he decided it was time to move on. Now he’s hoping he can pass along the home to a true Twilight super fan after he listed it for $350,000.

“If you’re a fan, this place is the one spot that [you] can directly connect with an actual physical part of the movie,” Koenig told PEOPLE. “Actors age. They change. They take on different roles. This house will always be as you saw it in the movie. So when people come here they actually can connect to that world and that world becomes a little more real to them.”