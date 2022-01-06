Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the 'Best Towels' They've Purchased This Year — and a Set of 8 Is Only $20
Cold weather often calls for copious hot showers and baths — along with fluffy towels that keep you warm the second you step out of the tub. Those looking to give their bathroom an upgrade should consider the luxurious Turquaz 8-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set, which is currently half off at Amazon, bringing the price to just $20.
The medium-weight bath towels are spun from Turkish cotton, translating to a soft, plush, and absorbent material that won't stiffen or harden over time. Thanks to this type of cotton, Amazon customers report that the towels air dry faster, so you won't be left with damp towels prone to mold or odors hanging in the bathroom.
The set includes two bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, and each features durable stitching that prevents them from fraying over time. When it's time to clean the towels, simply toss them in the machine and tumble dry. In fact, these towels will actually soften with every wash, leaving you with ultra-soft towels all the time.
Buy It! Turquaz 8-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the bath towels a five-star rating, with many calling them "luxury at an affordable price," noting that they are "extremely soft" and unlike other cotton towels they have. One user wrote: "They are ridiculously soft, absorb everything, reduce drying time, and [come in] my favorite shade of grey!"
"This set of towels has become my 'fancy towels,'" another five-star reviewer shared. "Everyone wants to know about them when they come over and see them in my bathroom. They are so soft and cozy. Unlike other towels, these actually absorb and dry you off, without feeling like paper towels. You honestly cannot beat the price for these towels for the quality you get; the value is absolutely incredible!"
"These are the best towels I've purchased this year," a last customer raved. "These towels are even more fluffy after you have washed and dried them in the washer and dryer, with no shedding or unraveling during the washer and dryer process. These are five-star hotel quality towels and are perfect for spa."
Head to Amazon and shop the Turquaz 8-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set for 50 percent off before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
